Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
April 1910
While climbing the dugway about a quarter of a mile above the lower ferry on the road to Heise Springs last Sunday an automobile accident occurred, which was but little short of marvelous that the occupants were not killed and the machine demolished.
•
A Most Harmonious Meeting Held at Idaho Falls. Time as well as space, this Thursday morning, preludes The Star making an extended write up of the meeting held at Idaho Falls Wednesday afternoon and that night, the same having for its object the organization of the Snake River Valley League of Commercial Clubs.
•
Wednesday was the day for runaways in Rigby, three having “ occurred in about six hours. The first was a team and wagon standing in front of the blacksmith shop when a buzz wagon drove ‘ up and the team made their getaway, running across Main Street and stopped themselves by running against a post in front of Paxton’s pharmacy.
•
It is safe to say that taking the above instructions into consideration, the roads in some localities hereabouts, will have to undergo immediate improvement if the citizens desire to retain the two rural routes now running out of Rigby. The demand for rural service is so great that the department is unable to supply the new routes being asked for, and as the present congress refuses to make appropriation for new service during the coming fiscal year, there will be no new routes established, only as old ones are abandoned and thus room made for new ones within the present appropriation.
April 1930
J. Riley North, formerly of Rigby route 1 was found dead in a cabin on his dry farm in the Antelope section 18 miles above Ririe by Monday afternoon.
•
Work of placing rock in the S bend back of the Neal Rostan farm at Labelle is being done by the Island Canal company, the railroad company furnishing the rock delivered at Lorenzo, in accordance with the suggestion of the river control board and engineer L. W. Alihof, of the Short Line, at their recent meeting here.
•
Spotted fever, which is spread by the ticks, was declared by Dr. Almond to be more virulent this year than in several seasons. Of four cases reported in this section three of the victims have died while the fourth la still in a hospital here after two weeks of illness. The warning applies to picnickers. Dr. Almond advised, as well as those whose regular occupation takes them into the open country.
•
Thirteen 4- H clubs with 15 members have been organized in the county this year and are ready to s t a r t their summer work. Girls sewing and canning clubs have been organized at Roberts, Garfield, Clark and Ririe, communities, while boys clubs are functioning in those four communities and Rigby in addition. Club work has grown almost to the million mark in the United States and is becoming very important in our own state.
April 1950
Floyd Christensen, 29, son of Mrs. James Christensen, of Ririe, was found dead in a shed on the Jack Winsor place near Ririe at 10 a.m. Wednesday, death resulting from a .22 gunshot wound between the eyes.
•
John Groth, Rigby, was arrested by State Traffic Officer N. G. Mickelsen, on April 3rd, charging him with reckless driving on the highway 4 miles east of Rigby. He was fined $25 in Judge George Larsen’s court.
•
Rigby high school was represented by 15 delegates and Ririe high school by six at the third annual Southern Idaho high school Journalism convention Saturday, April 1, at the Idaho State college. It was the largest conference of the kind ever held at ISC.
•
Seven active F.H.A. members of the Rigby Chapter left for Boise where they attended the Fourth Annual convention of the Idaho Association of Future Home-makers of America. Members making the trip were Mrs. Margaret Chandler, chapter mother; Mrs. Gertrude Casper, chapter mother; Miss Helen Lamprecht, advisor; Janet Jones, president; Georgia Hanni, president for the coming year; Kathryn Costley, activity leader; LaPreal Lufkin, parliamentarian.
April 1970
According To Announcement Ground breaking for the new Rigby 5th Ward chapel and Rigby Stake-house and Seminary, Here Saturday, March 28th found snow on the ground and generally inclement weather. The $536,000 building to be constructed of tan brick will stand on the site of the former tabernacle and Rig-by’s first rock church. The complex includes seminary class rooms, a separate unit.
•
An opening date was set for the Jefferson Hills golf course, when board members met here this week. April 15 was the date named, weather permitting. On hand was Wayne Thomas, representative of the FHA, who assisted in securing the loan. Elected as board chairman was O. K. (Kenny) Jones, to replace Gould Fay, who moved to Blackfoot. Other items of interest discussed was the improvement to the course,, which will include railings on bridges, the construction of rest rooms on the course, improvements to a bog area, which will need draining, and putting green improvement.
•
Clean-up Week in the City of Rigby begins Monday morning, April 20th and continues through April 25th. Rigby’s Main street is scheduled for a thorough cleaning by business men volunteers Wednesday morning, April 22nd. Brooms, rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows will be needed and this is not an invitational work day —uptown people are urged and needed to be a part of the clean-up campaign.
•
Garvin J. Durrant, Rigby was elected president of the Jefferson County Sportsmen’s Association at the election held Saturday night at the courthouse. Jack Chiles, Rigby was elected vice president and Merlyn Clark, re-elected to the office of secretary-treasurer. Gail Walker was elected as a new director.