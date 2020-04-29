Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
April 1920
Menan youth who attempted bank robbery pleads guilty and receives sentence. Clyde Hanson of Lewisville was sentences from one to fourteen years in the Idaho Penitentiary by Judge Gwinn Monday afternoon. Hansen made a complete confession of his big attempted robbery of the Jefferson State Bank of Menan to Sheriff Lufkln Saturday afternoon, lolling in detail of his plans. Hansen stated that he drank some “moonshine” prior to planning the robbery, and within one hour of the time the robbery was planned, he was in the bank at his work. He further told that he had no accomplices. Thus Hansen, who is 25 years old, attempted bank robbery, was captured, confessed, and was sentenced to the penitentiary all in less than 100 hours.
The regular April meeting of the Rigby Rod and Gun Club will be held at the Rigby Club of Commerce room B, Tuesday April 12, 1921 at 8 o’clock.
The Rigby baseball team journeyed to Ririe Saturday afternoon and indulged in a game with the team from that town, returning with the long end of a 3 to 10 score. The game, played in a high wind, decidedly cool, was featured by few errors, some healthy hits, good pitching and fielding. Fillmore, Colley and Christensen took turns pitching for the Rigby boys, each proving effective, backed by good fielding, and had no difficulty. Bybee and Later did the pitching for Ririe.
Three prisoners break jail twice and are recaptured within 22 hours. Mickey O’Brien, Jack Croft and Lee Shambow, held in Jefferson County jail for the alleged robbery of two Roberts business houses six weeks ago, spent a short “vacation” in the vicinity of Beaver Canyon above Spencer Sunday. The three men were locked in the main cage of the jail Saturday evening at 7 o’clock by the deputy sheriff and after locking the cage door, the deputy tried the door to make sure of its being locked. According to later investigations, the men has placed a piece of iron one-half inch wide and three inches long into the lock which prevented it from securely locking. As soon as the deputy left, it is supposed they began their work of getting out of the cage with the aid of the little piece of iron they had inserted into the lock.
April 1940
The Rigby Stake quarterly conference Saturday and Sunday was held under favorable weather conditions. The bright clear day on Easter Sunday brought a large attendance out to the opening session. Elder Joseph Fielding Smith of the Council of the Twelve and Mark B. Garff of the Church Welfare were speakers at the session. Mrs. Joseph Fielding Smith was also present and sand with the choir in both sessions.
Mail carrier Ford Sanders was all smiles Saturday. He reports the birth of a son, March 26th.
The seniors of the Rigby High School presented their annual play Thursday night at the Junior High auditorium. The play, “A Strenuous Life,” a three-act comedy, was presented under the direction of Richard Rasmussen before an audience who thoroughly enjoyed the many humorous spots of the play which was admirably enacted by a fine cast. Members of the cast included Orville Lange, Clara Jensen, Don Johnson, Nelda Hebdon, Lola Bates, Keith Bennett, Charles Cordon, Darrell Hansen, Harriett Kirby, Kenneth Burt, Burgis Seaquist, Bettie Lindsay, Leslie Howe, Dale Cazier and Gerald Anderson.
The annual Junior Prom held at Midway last Friday was a huge success, both socially and financially. The theme of the evening was April Showers, the gym being decorated with colored umbrellas and spring shades of paper, depicting an evening after an April shower. One of the largest crowds ever attending a Junior Prom at Midway was on hand and danced to the melodious strains of Hansen’s Orchestra. A floor show by some students of Ricks college entertained the crowd at intermission, following the Junior-Senior promenade.
Merrill, Glen, Frank and Ivan Byington, Wm. Fisher and Lewis Barker, all residents of Bonneville county were arraigned here before Judge Larsen, Monday charged with disturbing the peace at Ririe. The group were charged by Mary Awoki, proprietor of a cafe and Hotel with pouring water on the floor of the second story of the building, doing considerable damage. They were fined $15 and ordered to make the necessary repairs on the building.
April 1960
“Easter Parade” will be the theme of the “Miss Jefferson County Pageant” to be held this Saturday evening at 8:00 p.m. Sponsors of the gala event are the ESA and the Lions Club of Rigby with Shirley Johnson as general chairman, and Pat Hardwood, co-chairman.
“This is My Country” will be the theme of the “Miss Jefferson County Pageant” to be held April 30. Gift certificates will be given bu Johnson’s Smart Shop, RaDean’s Block, Penneys, Sears, Greens, Anns Apparel, Bon Marche Skaggs Drug Center, The Mart, Verla’s Petite beauty shop, Connie’s Beauty Salon, Sandi’s House of Hair Styling, and Glenda’s Beauty Salon.
The Annis community this week took note of one of their senior citizens. April 5th was the birthday of Emma Browning Hanson, who was 90 on that day. Earlier birthdates belong to Erastus Walker, born May 22, 1867 and John Bybee T born January 18, 1869. Mrs. Hanson’s birth-date is April 5th, 1870. All are pioneers of the Annis community and the people express their admiration and appreciation for the contributions they have made. All have families in this area and the three who are now past 90, also enjoy a wide circle of friends.
