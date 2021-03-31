The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1912
Potato Culture Clubs Prof. W. H. Olin of the Extension Department of the University of Idaho co-operating with the state superintendent of public instruction has arranged for the coming season for the conduct of a boys and girls potato raising contest within the state of Idaho. The state has been divided into several sections: those above 300 feet elevation will not be asked to compete with those below that elevation, and those on irrigated land will not be asked to compete with those on dry land except for the sweepstakes prize.
•
On Tuesday next, March 26th, a special election will be held in Rigby to authorize the town board to issue $5,000 additional bonds to extend the water system and pay off the indebtedness of approximately $3,000, that the system cost originally over the $15,000 bonds issued to install it in the first place. There is a vast difference in bonding a town to put up a revenue producing improvement such as water works, than an improvement that is merely a convenience but produces no revenue, such as street paving, etc.
•
Last Thursday evening, while experimenting in the laboratory of the high school with some explosives the ingredients of which were potassium chlorate, sulfur and phosphorus, Leland Hall met with an accident which proved quite severe. He was engaged in mixing the substance in a mortar with a pestle and evidently bore too hard on the mixture, causing the same to explode. The mortar was blown to pieces, the desk on which it was resting was badly shattered, while Leland came off with a badly burned and bruised right hand and his face was also quite badly burned.
1932
Effective immediately, all state officials and employees under direction of the governor who are receiving $100 a month or more, will receive a salary reduction of 10 per cent. The amount of saving was computed but it was roughly between $30,000 and $50,000 a year. Other elective officials and members of their staffs were affected but the governor’s own salary was included, bringing him to a reduction of $41.60 a month.
•
The schedule has been completed for the Annual High School District Declamation Contest. This is the first year it has been held in Rigby having been held in Rexburg and Idaho Falls during previous years. There will be contests in Dramatic Readings, Humorous Readings, Standard Orations, Tribune Orations, Essays, Extemporaneous Speaking and One-Act Plays.
•
A resolution was passed favoring a reduction of 10 per cent or more in the salaries of the teachers for the coming year. No recommendations were made as to cuts aside from teacher’s salaries, which in this county amount to 45 per cent of the expense. Teachers in some of these districts will teach the final month voluntarily without pay.
•
At a meeting of the school trustees, Independent School District No. 5, held Monday evening, it was decided to make cuts in the teacher’s salaries for the coming year. Those receiving $100 and under will receive a 5 percent cut; $100 to $130 a ten per cent cut, and those over $130 a 12 ½ percent cut. The total saving of the school expenses from the decreased salaries will amount to approximately $5,500. The cost of running the district this year is $4,400 per month.
1952
Many of the younger car drivers, licensed within the past year, are proving a “headache” to police and highway officials. The state of Idaho made an error when it lowered the day-light license issuance to youths who reached their 14th birthday. Now many of them are driving at night — when the law specifically states you must be 16—someone is liable—the owner of a car involved in mishaps or accidents.
•
Last year the Idaho Society was able to assist directly 205 children— children who are crippled and handicapped from all causes. These services will be continued this year, through the assistance of residents of Idaho and their purchase of the Easter Seals.
•
Speaking locally, Rigby Senior high school was built and in operation in 1914 for 175 students and the Junior high in 1919; the elementary in 1939, the last school built in this county. More than 1400 students are attending school in Rigby and the Clark school which houses the second graders. We build broad highways, we are interested in great dam structures—and every movement for our individual progress—but what about the children whose youth is being spent in the school room?
•
Blue Card Plan Now in Effect in Rigby. Purpose: To regulate, curtail and eliminate wanton, promiscuous and unwarranted solicitation. Method: To refuse to listen to or entertain any proposition not cleared through the Blue Card Committee and bearer not having on his or her person said Blue Card signed by the local secretary of the chamber of commerce.
1972
Because the ceiling on the national debt, $430 billion, is about to be reached, the Nixon administration, faced with a massive deficit in the next fiscal year, has required a multibillion boost in the legal debt limit. Residents of Jefferson County will be paying approximately $827,000 toward these interest charges, in line with their normal share of the overall tax load. Per local family, it amounts to $260.
•
Campaign “Clean Sweep,” a program of city improvement set up last year by the Beautification committee headed by Mrs. Verla Clement, is going into action again. They want to complete the urn project for Main street and with what funds were left from last year, they will purchase more urns.
•
The thief who broke into the Simmons Equipment Co. at Terreton Sunday night was “really quite considerate,” according to Bill Simmons, owner of the company. Simmons stated that of twenty-four rifles hanging on a rack, only one was stolen.
•
Car owners in Jefferson County are beginning to realize that Uncle Sam’s 42,500-mile Interstate Highway System, now three-quarters finished, has become a more costly undertaking than expected. At the present time, the federal government is collecting some $155,000 a year from car operators in the local area. The bulk of it is derived from the four-cent tax levied on every gallon of gas. For the typical driver in Jefferson County, who covers 10,000 miles a year and gets 14 miles to the gallon, the annual cost is about $30, according to government figures.