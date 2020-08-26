The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1906
Col. Thomas R. Hamer of this county, is held in high esteem by the republicans of Idaho, was shown by the hearty applause given him any time he spoke before the convention last week. That he did not receive a greater vote in his candidacy for congress should not for a moment be taken as a mark of disapproval. The colonel was simply up against the real thing, from a political standpoint.
Several of the young men of Menan have gone to different parts of Montana, having taken contract for putting up hay.
Last Wednesday, August 1, James Molen, Frank Lawson, F. Smith, Tillie Poole, Mrs. H.R. Jones and four girls from Spokane, Wash. left here for Yellowstone Park. They figure on making a tour of the park and then thru Jackson’s Hole, returning home Sept. 1.
The crops in and around Menan are looking exceptionally fine, and everything points to a bounteous harvest. The beet crop will be an immense one this year, which will make up for the shortage of last year.
David Dessions and James L. Stevens of Menan have both received letters from Box B., and will leave for missions in the southern states about December.
1914
H.C. Hegsted, one of the well known settlers of this county, died at his home in Salem last Tuesday. Had he lived until Monday, August 17, he would have been 84 years old. He has lived in Idaho for 22 years, having come here from Huntsville, Utah. Brother Hegsted was one of the pioneers of the west. He crossed the plains in once of the early companies and has assisted in building up the commonwealth of the Rocky Mountains.
E.W. Sherman, a young man 22 years old, was taken in charge by Sheriff Harrop and Deputy Roston, Thursday evening of last week. The young man is charged with having robbed the guests of the hotel at Arco, Wednesday night of last week. It is said he secured $75 from the pockets of a miner, who had recently arrived at Arco, by entering the room where the man was sleeping.
Sherman then hired an automobile, paying $20 for the drive to Blackfoot, where he took the train and went to St. Anthony for the purpose of paying his best girl a visit. Not finding her there and leaning that she was at the home of her mother, who resides near Rigby, came here and when arrested, the two were at the depot waiting for the night train.
Former Governor Gooding was a Rigby visitor Wednesday, in the interest of his candidacy for United States Senator. He has made a vigorous campaign, having been in the field for four months and covered practically every section of the state, having traveled seven thousand miles in his Cadilac car. Mr. Gooding has certainly made a great campaign and is confident he will be the nominee of the republican party for United States senator, at the primary election to be held the first day of September.
Wray Peck will leave Saturday evening for Des Moines, Iowa, where he will enter a school of pharmacy. He will be gone the remainder of the year, and when he returns will be in condition to register as a pharmacist.
1940s
Persons who did not vote at the last general election, and those who and moved to another precinct, are required to register, if they desire to vote at the primary election to be held August 13th. Registration may be made up to and including August 10.
Reports of Jefferson County health department show that 128 persons living in Terreton and Monteview precincts received their third inoculation of typhoid serum last Monday. No new cases of typhoid have been reported since June. Typhoid serum is available to residents of the county through local doctors. The report shows one case of scarlet fever and measles within the county. Whooping cough is reported prevalent in Terreton precinct.
The family of the late W.F. Smith held their reunion Sunday at the Joe Smith ranch on Indian Creek with seventy members in attendance. Dinner was served at noon from one long table. The afternoon was spent playing softball, visiting and hiking.
The vehicular underpass beneath the Union Pacific tracks on the Yellowstone Highway, quarter of a mile south of Rigby, was opened to traffic Saturday morning, and the steam of traffic which has been diverted west and southwest of Rigby for a mile and a half since early March again streamed straight south.
The $90,000 project is declared an excellent one, being wide enough for the speedy traffic, and without abrupt turns.
Samuel Barrett was over from Menan Wednesday, and in conversation with The Star he stated that the Short line has a large force of men at work putting up the bridge across Spring Creek begun. Two cars of rails were recently unloaded at Menan. All this would indicate that the Short Line intends to lay rails this fall on the road out from Menan.
1960s
Members of the Rigby and Ririe Community Church organizations will hold their annual outing together, August 24th at Quayle Lake. This annual outdoor service and picnic is for the entire family. Families are asked to bring picnic lunches and table service.
Walter Kelley, custodian at the Rigby Elementary School, reported that sub water was in the basement of the building, in the kitchen of the Kinghorn school.
Since the Lewisville Elementary School was abandoned, vandals have done considerable damage to the building. It has been inconceivable to a decent law-abiding citizen what kind of mind delights in such gross destruction. But in the view of the damage it was decided to raze the building. The Village Board agreed to raze the building and clean the premises in return for a clear title to the property. The school board accepted the bid and necessary legal requirements were met. Monday evening, with the help of the fire department, the building was burned.
Ezra Taft Benson will speak at Roberts during Market Lake Days at a program, Saturday morning at the Elementary school grounds at 10:30 a.m. This is an open air program. The former secretary of Agriculture in the Eisenhower cabinet, and a member of the Twelve Apostles, is making a special trip for this occasion.