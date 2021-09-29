The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1912
The 13th of last month a woman applied at White's livery barn, at St. Anthony, for a team saying she desired to drive out a few miles in the country, for the purpose of calling on her mother. The gentleman in charge of the barn at the time, asked the name of her mother, and on giving a name the liveryman told her he knew of no such a person residing near St. Anthony. The woman was equal to the occasion and stated her mother was a stranger in the country, having moved in a short time ago. Not returning within a short time, as promised, the livery people became uneasy and commenced to search for her whereabouts, but to no avail, and at the expiration of a week the matter of search was turned over to the sheriff's office.
•
SCHOOL WAGON DRIVERS. On an average the wagons cost, for drivers, $44.20 per month, making for the school year the sum of $3,987.90 that the district will pay out to have the pupils hauled from and to their homes. It is worth the price.
•
Jack Christy and Company will open this season at the opera house tomorrow night, with the five act modern melodrama, "A Dangerous Fiend." The play is an exciting modern story of love, honor and intense human interest. Mr. Christy has made this territory for several seasons past and has never failed to please. Admission 25¢ and 50¢.
•
Last Friday night was the chilliest of the present winter, and if it was simply a specimen of what is to follow, we are certainly in for some cold weather between now and next May. Freezing water hydrants, so that the teakettle has to be turned on them before water can be procured the next morning, has been ongoing for the latter part of September.
1932
In a school bulletin by W. D. Vincent, commissioner of education, the following advice was given to Idaho teachers: "Reduced budgets, increased enrollments, low morale in country life, real hardships facing every citizen, sacrifices on the part of children and parents - it looks like a discouraging task. But is it? No, teacher, you have the one optimistic, enthusiastic, non-depressed element in our national life today with which to deal. You will have proven yourself one of the heroes who helped in no small way in lifting the depression and restoring prosperity."
•
Miss Helen Silvester, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alf Silvester of Rexburg, saved a local woman and her two daughters from drowning Tuesday of last week at Pincock Springs, when the woman, attempting to cross by the rings, fell into the deepest part and being unable to swim, sank to the bottom. Her daughters, 16 and 18, who came to her rescue were pulled under, and Helen, who dived under them, lifting them to the surface, saved their three lives.
•
Reservoir Half Full. The drawing of storage water from this reservoir reported, has been unusually heavy due to the fact that no rain had fallen for six weeks. He stated that storage water would run until a general rain fell or frost arrived.
•
Four lads of tender age, ranging from 8 to 11 years, proceeded to observe Labor Day Monday by breaking into the National Guard armory, gaining entrance through a broken window and crawling between the iron bars which cover the window. One of the lads admitted to the officers that the first time he pulled the trigger on the automatic 45 the shock knocked him flat on his back. How they escaped being killed or killing someone remains a mystery to the sheriff’s force.
•
Fire Destroys Ririe Store. A call was made to the Rigby fire department to bring the pumper, which the firemen were unable to do, owing to the national fire writers regulations which makes it impossible to remove the equipment from the city limits where there is but one pumper. The auxiliary pumper from Idaho Falls made the trip to Ririe but the building was reduced to ashes before they arrived.
1952
Howard M. Shaffer, Jefferson County Sheriff, in making his first annual report of drivers licenses issued, reported total receipts from licenses sold of $6,518.00. This represents 3,259 drivers examined during the year, a monumental task when you consider that each driver gets a written test, an actual driving test, and an examination for eyesight.
•
Law enforcement officers of Bonneville and Jefferson counties on Friday afternoon were investigating the cause of injuries to a 19 year old Rigby girl. Dean Wilkie, Bonneville County sheriff, said the girl told him she accepted the ride from Rigby to Idaho Falls with a young man who is a friend of her brother, but whose name she did not know. She said she asked him to let her out in Idaho Falls, but that instead he drove across the John’s Hole Bridge and onto the airport road. She said she became frightened and jumped from the car which she estimated to be traveling 40 miles per hour.
•
During the afternoon, a telephone call was received by Deputy Sheriff Bruce Rising, stating that smoke was issuing from the upstairs window. Rushing up to investigate, the deputy found the women's section of the jail filled with smoke, Mrs. Miller having built a fire from feathers from a pillow in the center of the bed. The fire was extinguished with small damage.
•
If there are any better specimens of the hemp growing in Jefferson County than that growing on the courthouse grounds, Sheriff Shaffer will be highly interested. Sheriff Shaffer planted and cultivated the Marihuana plant for the education of those interested in seeing just what the plant looks like, with the permission of the federal authorities. Many specimens of other plants are brought to the office. In about 100 per cent of the cases the reports are wrong, stated the sheriff, as the specimens brought were not Marihuana.
1972
Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 serves a well balanced, nutritional meal each day school is in operation. Students may purchase a lunch in their school lunchrooms for the low price of 30 cents per day. Since it may be difficult for some families to pay the full price for their child's lunch, this school district can provide lunches at a free or reduced price.
•
IT ALL BEGAN with an immense bonfire north of Rigby, Thursday night, to initiate the Rigby High School's Homecoming. Flames lighted the sky for a considerable distance. Ideal weather, warm and windless, greeted the Rigby High School Homecoming parade at noon Friday. Color originality and hard work put together an outstanding parade, which for the number of decorated floats was unsurpassed for humor. Rigby High school has been holding annual Homecoming events since the first year in 1954.
•
In Jefferson County, based upon this national average and upon the income level in the local area, approximately $6,120 is spent annually per family for the three basic necessities. On the whole, according to the Department of Labor, out of every $100 spent by the average non-farm family, $23.10 is allotted for food, $24.00 for housing and $10.90 for clothing.
•
Here and There by Hope. I had my first look at a supermarket in Idaho selling wine the other day. I had somehow imagined that when wine was placed in the grocery stores, it would have a section probably somewhere at the rear of the store. It is not so, in this particular market—it's right up front where the children buy candy and real handy to the checking stands.