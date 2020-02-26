Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
February 1906
The Yellow Fever Germ has recently been discovered. It beats a close resemblance to the malariagerm To free the system from disease germs, the most effective remedy is Dr. King’s New Life Pills Guaranteed to cure all diseases due to malaria poison and constipation. 25 c. At G. C. Paxton Drug Store.
•
S.S. Later on Wednesday laid out the foundation for a new dwelling which H. P. Masden is preparing to build on his farm, one mile east of town. Being beyond the Rigby fire limits the house will be constructed of lumber and when completed will have cost $2,000.
•
Rumors have been rife the past week regarding the prevalence of smallpox up the line, it being reported that the disease prevails at Rexburg, Sugar City, Marysville, and at the railway camp beyond the latter named place. Sunday last while at Rexburg Geo. A. Cordon, who is chairman of the board of county commissioners, gave the county physician orders to quarantine the railway camp and to see that the law regarding such matters was strictly enforced. Rigby some years since went through a siege of the disease and no one here cares to have the plague return.
•
Last Saturday night at Denver, Charles H. Moyer, president, C. W. Haywood, secretary, and G. A. Pettibone, member of the executive committee of the western federation of miners, were arrested on the charge of complicity in connection with the murder of Ex-Governor Steunenberg, the ground for their arrest being based on an alledged confession said to have been made by Orchard. The men were rushed across the country on a special train, reaching Boise in 27 hours from Denver.
February 1920
On Tuesday of this week, the writer visited Rigby’s new Junior High school which is practically completed with the exception of finishing the interior painting. Upon entering the new building one is first impressed with the beauty and magnificence and then one will note next that every square foot of space within the walls of the building is utilized. The excellent light which is admitted from all sides is perhaps one of the most attractive features of the new school.
•
Quarantine Marshal O. S. Call reported to the city council Tuesday night the condition as to the health in this precinct. The “flu” which has hitherto been almost unknown here in town this spring until a few days ago, last week turned and made rapid strides, and as a result today there are 45 cases in the Rigby district. Six families were quarantined Monday and three Tuesday by Mr. Call, who stated that the average was two to the family. Although the “flu” has abated in the outlying districts the condition in town was becoming quite serious and as a result Mr. Call stated to the council that it would be advisable to close dances. A very close watch is being kept at the school and every precaution available is being taken.
•
A very serious accident, or a number of them, may be prevented by auto drivers if they will but observe the safety first blocks on Main street. Very little attention, if indeed any, is paid to them now by drivers and an especially dangerous corner is the one at the junction of State and Main caused by the building material of the First National Bank occupying a big portion of the street and thus cutting off the view of cars going and coming along North State. This danger can be greatly reduced to drivers and pedestrians alike if but the blocks are sanely observed. As Rigby now has no traffic regulations it would be a very wise move for the city council to pass such at the next meeting, thus doing a big deed toward avoiding future incidents by assessing stiff fines from careless drivers.
•
Work has commenced on th erection of a thirty thousand dollar school building at Grant, excavation work being well underway. The new building will be thoroughly modern, built of brick, and will be steam heated, with water in the building.
February 1940
The skating pond at the city park, south of town was reported in excellent shape Tuesday of this week, having frozen over Monday night, much to the delight of a host of kiddies. The ice extends considerably over the ball field, being at least 300 feet long. The skating pond was prepared under a recreational program project, under the supervision of Chris Jockumsen and Devere Anderson, and has proven a popular skating place for youngsters, being close to town.
•
Good news for some of the Rigby school children came in the announcement this week that several sections of the students will be moved into the new grade school building by the first of next week. Five rooms in the new building will be completed by Friday evening. Students in the Community Church building, the Armory and one section of the fourth grade now house in the Junior high school will be transferred into new quarters.
•
DelRoy Jeffs is again on the job at Broulim’s store, following his recent release from the hospital, having undergone an operation for appendicitis. Two of his co-workers in the store, however, are still confined to the hospital, Ralph Wheelwright, recovering from an operation resulting from a fall on the ice while hunting, and Lionel Hall, who underwent an appendectomy last week.
•
Mrs. Josephine Maria Jensen, 80, died Thursday at the home of a daughter, Mrs. Annie Marchant at Kilgore of illness incident to age. Mrs. Jensen was a former Clark pioneer and also in Rigby for many years, giving up housekeeping when her husband, Anders Jensen, died in 1938.
February 1960
Beauty, Talent, poise, and scholarship will be considered in the choice of “Miss Rigby High” during the coming week. The dessert luncheon for ‘Miss Rigby High’ candidates and their mothers will be held Monday, February 8, as the beginning activity during “Miss Rigby Hi” week.
•
The members of the Terreton Garden and Flower Club met recently at the home of Mrs. Ferrell Black, with Mrs. Albert Schwartz as co-hostess. The program informed the members of new types of vegetables, fruits, and flowers adaptable to this particular locality.
•
Cub Pack 215, Rigby, take special interest in the Golen Jubilee of Scouting and the actviities of Saturday by arranging a neat and attractive window display at the Idaho Drug on Main Street. Last Saturday this Pack of Cub Scouts were guests on “This is Scouting” hour over KID-TV and presented a spot on the program. They portrayed a regular pack meeting showing the induction of the Bob Cats.
•
Friends and neighbors last week gathered on the front lawn of the Bruce Rising home to witness a touching “farewell” between “Bobby”, a wildcat and its owner. Lyle Rising. Bobby has joined the Hollywood celebrities of the animal kingdom, to begin training for the Walt Disney productions, and for other Hollywood producers.