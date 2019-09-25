Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
•
September 1910
(Advertisement) A Man of Iron Nerve — Indomitable will and tremendous energy are never found where stomach, liver, kidneys and bowels are out of order. If you want these qualities and the success they bring, use Dr. King’s New Life Pills, the matchless regulators, for keen brain and strong body. 25(cent sign) at C. G. Paxton’s.
This coming Saturday, September 24th, from the schedule of events on program, promises to be a very live day in town. The first on the program is a matched horse race which is to take place at 1:30. The next event will be a very live base ball game between a picked team from Elva and Grant against the Rigby boys. The last event will be the most interesting a matched foot race of 100 yards, for a purse of $100.00, between Ren Green of Menan and Lesley Brian of Rexburg. Both boys are pretty fast and this will be their first meeting, consequently the match is looked for with no little interest. A big dance in the Olsen hall, music by the Rexburg orchestra will wind up the day’s events.
Ewalt Poole was quite seriously injured last Thursday. In attempting to couple the thrashing machine engine with the separator he was caught between the two and narrowly escaped being crushed to death. He is improving at present.
•
September 1930
Mrs. Dessie Morgan and Mrs. Erastus Walker gave a miscellaneous shower at Walker’s residence in Annis, Ida., on Tuesday Aug. 26 honoring Mr. And Mrs. Harold Koon of Thornton, Ida., formerly Miss Ida Beck. The Walker home was attractive with many beautiful bouquets throughout the home and centering tables. The evening was spent in games and musical selections. Mrs. Floyd Keith of La Belle gave many piano selections and Miss Lucile Pfost of Rexburg, gave violin selections and many others sang. Mrs. Oral Beck and Mrs. Harold Koon gave a duet. A delicious luncheon was served at midnight and the many beautiful gifts were received, unwrapped and admired by all.
State Senator J. W. Gibson, of Roberts, was seriously injured in an auto accident on the Idaho-Montana highway near Bassett siding Friday afternoon about 3:30, when his throat was cut with glass. He was taken to the hospital in Idaho Falls, and that night was not expected to live, following the shock and great loss of blood. Frank Boden, driver of the car at the time and Theta Cox, of Hansen, another occupant of the car, suffered only minor injuries.
Burt Johnson and Hairi Johnson, of Ririe, were arrested the first of the week charged with disturbing the peace on complaint from Ririe early Sunday morning. Laura Johnson, of Rire, was charged with battery, being alleged to having struck the woman who complained against the noise of the party. The three plead not guilty here Monday and their hearing was set for October 7th.
FARM FACTS — The poor laying hen molts early. The untrained heifer wins few prizes. Pure breds must be registered to show at the leading fairs. It usually takes about a hundred eggs to pay for a hen’s keep for a year. The dairy cow herds will show their appreciation by increased cream checks to owners who do a good job of putting up alfalfa hay for next winter’s feed. The apple maggot fly can be killed by thoroughly spraying with arsenate of lead. Consult your spray program.
A meeting of the patrons of the Clark school district will be held at the Clark school house Saturday morning of this week at 10 o’clock, at which time the question of placing electric lights in the school house will be discussed and action taken. All patrons interested are invited and requested to be present.
•
August 1950
The 17th annual Jefferson county fair at Ririe opened last Friday morning under ideal weather conditions. A colorful parade Friday morning was followed by the program held in the Ririe L.D.S. church. Prof. Claude J. Burtenshaw of Ricks College, Democratic candidate for U.S. senator, acclaimed the farmer as “the preserver of our democracy.” Using “Farmer Brown, American citizen,” as his theme, Mr. Burtenshaw declared that the world, in its present condition, is dependent on the actions of the farmer. Lining the street of this important wheat center were hundreds of farmers and their families, taking time from harvesting of grain to watch the festive float parade which launched the two day event.
The Jefferson county draft board has received a call for 26 men, plus delinquents and appeals, to go to Boise on September 12th for physical examination. The men will report to the Idaho Falls armory on that morning at 6:30 prior to their departure for Boise via Empire Air line. It is expected they will return the same evening, arriving at Idaho Falls at 9 p.m. An induction call for 8 men from Jefferson has been received for September 21st.
The death toll for the Labor Day weekend broke the record of 550 set in 1949, according to the national Safety Council, which reported a total of 565 deaths, 359 were killed in traffic mishaps, 78 drowned and 98 deaths were accidents of a miscellaneous nature.
Three blank spaces will be on both the republican and the democratic county tickets before the Jefferson county voters at the November 7th election. There will be no republican candidates for auditor, sheriff or probate judge, and no prosecuting attorney, treasurer or coroner on the democratic ticket.
•
August 1970
2,500 girls with 500 leaders jjust completed the first church-wide Laurel Conference, held at the Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Attending from the Rigby Stake were Mrs. Mary Pieper, leader, with five Laurel girls.
Mr. And Mrs. Lucius Clark of Ririe Are Examples of Orderly, Serene Living happily occupied. He served as Ririe City clerk for 15 years and other civic duties included membership on the draft board for 14 years. Members of their family have attended college, filled missions and are successful in business and are community leaders. All have served missions except two. Mr. Clark has taught school in Mexico, Montana and Idaho.
This is the big week in television with the announcements of new programs and the cancellation of others. The current flood of some areas of entertainment is marked by degeneracy, vulgarity and coarseness, certain to affect American culture adversely. If enough protests were registered and enough TVs turned off when questionable entertainment is shown, it would not require too many months for the TV executives to get the picture. Much of the obscenity is our own faultwe havent triedbut on the other hand is it what the viewers want to look at in the privacy of their home?
The Kitchen Queens 4H Club from here entered cookies at the Jefferson County Fair as climax of their summer projects. All eight of the girls received ribbon awards on their entries. Our congratulations to the girls and their leader, Mrs. Nita Hunter.