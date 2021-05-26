Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1912
Cement Walks For Main St. The town board thinks it best to put down cement sidewalks on Main street and had Surveyor Anderson of Menan here today running lines for a grade. The street cannot be properly graded without sidewalks and curbs be put in first.
On last Friday night as the orchestra boys were returning from Rudy, where they had played for a dance that evening, they met with an accident, in which the buggy ran off the canal bridge, and which might have resulted far more serious than it did. They were obliged to secure a lantern before the horses could be released, and the party finished the balance of their trip on horseback, the orchestra drums being the only injured members of the party.
Rock Springs,Wyo., May 21.—The ticket wagon of Cole Brothers’ circus was held up and robbed here Saturday of $1700. The robbers arrived on the circus ground soon after the show was started, and after taking all the money from the ticket wagon escaped into the mountains. It is believed here that the robbery was committed by the Whitney brothers, who are supposed to have been hiding near this town for several months. A mounted posse is in pursuit.
THE SCHOOL YEAR CLOSES. [There] were forty-seven eighth grade graduates of the public school and... eight graduates of the high school.
1932
Council—Large force of men finished excavation and removing of old wood water pipes along main section of town preparatory to laying steel pipe.
Police officers are of the opinion that there are entirely too many kids running up town at large after 9:00 o’clock almost nightly, and that this must be given attention by the parents, as this leads to mischief and to serious consequences. Parents are asked to see that their young hopefuls are home after the 9 siren sound, and failure to do so will necessitate the officers having to dust off a place in the juvenile ward of the jail.
Three boys, all six years old, caused their parents great anxiety here Monday night when they could not be located when darkness came. Shortly after three o’clock Tuesday morning Marshal Taylor saw two small boys crossing the sidewalk near the Royal theatre, and they were soon located upstairs, and the searching party along the canal notified. The youngsters stated that they had gone to Menan in a car Monday afternoon and that the car broken down.
Lynn Crandall, water master of district No. 36, reported to the Star that on May 14th 17,200 second feet of water was passing the Heise station on the South Fork. He also reported on the same date 246,768 acre feet of water in the Jackson Lake, at Moran. and 990,400 acre feet of water in the American Falls reservoir.
Thirty-Four Graduate. Commencement exercises for the Rigby high school class of 1932, consisting of thirty-three, were held at the Rigby stake tabernacle last Thursday evening, with 490 in attendance.
1952
We have our Golden Anniversary supplement off the press and it is included in this edition. R. I. Jones, editor, who began his newspaper career fifty years ago, did the press work for this edition, hand-feeding 24,000 sheets through a smaller cylinder press, due to the size of the paper it could not be run through the larger automatic newspaper press. The edition was folded by hand, for a total of 99,000 folds and the finished edition represented being handled 123,000 times.
Hugh A. Wright remarked to The Star this week that he started in the meat business at Spanish Fork, Utah, with his father, 52 years ago. He remembered that they purchased 90 head of baby beef at that time for 8¢ a pound dressed. “We made bologna by hand and sold it on the retail market for 10¢ a pound. Mutton and prime lamb chops sold for 10¢ a pound,” said Mr. Wright.
Poppy Day is generally observed throughout the nation on the Saturday before Memorial Day by wearing Memorial Poppies in honor of the war dead. The idea of the poppy as a memorial flower for World War dead was inspired by the blooming wild poppies “between the crosses, row on row” in the battle cemeteries of World War I. The poppies which are worn in the United States are crepe paper replicas of these wild European poppies, made by veterans in hospitals and convalescent workrooms throughout the country.
800 Participated In Pet Parade. The children with their usual enthusiasm, backed by the full cooperation of their teachers, entered the parade, dressed in many costumes, with a variety of pets from birds to fine riding horses. As usual, the pet parade and the children with their genius for the original, the comic and timely subjects, gave hundreds of spectators a laugh and a few minutes of pleasure as they, with their teachers, gave the annual pet parade. Even the pets behaved nicely.
120 Seniors Graduated From Rigby High. The commencement program was the 42nd annual event for the R. H. S. and was the largest class in the history of the school. The senior class of 1952 presented an exceptionally useful gift to the high school, a loud speaker system. The class theme was: “Onward America.”
1972
Jefferson County’s F.F.A. and 4-H clubs swept the boards at the Junior Fat Stock Show in Idaho Falls last week, taking the Belnap trophy for the 20th consecutive year, and piling up honors in every category. One farmer, who talked to this writer, regretted the lack of community interest in the show, saying that he had to purchase has son’s show pig in order not to be “embarrassed.” As a community we should be very cognizant of what our youngsters are doing in the field of agriculture— it is our mainstay, the basis of the local economy.
The inscription stated that the flag pole was a gift from the Midway High School class of 1940. To ninth grade at Midway, that meant that the flagpole was ancient, it was a relic of the past. It had been the anchor for flags that represented forty-eight states, then forty-nine, and now the fifty states that make our nation. The pole supported Old Glory during World War II, the Korean War and the conflict.
Under the direction of Miss Sharon Wolfe, Rigby High School took their annual musical on tour. On Thursday, April 27, ninety students left for Caldwell, Heyburn and Sun Valley. The seven hour bus ride to Caldwell was full of fun. To each his own: playing ‘old maid,’ singing and very little sleep because the chaperones kept us rolling in the aisles.
Rigby has 167 seniors, that is a good sized group, and probably more than 50 per cent will enter college or vocational schools. Sadly, when they have completed their college education, or special training, they do not return. That is our loss. We congratulate the graduates of Rigby, Ririe and West Jefferson High Schools.