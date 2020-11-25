Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1900s
Up to the present date, something like forty-five cars of potatoes have been shipped from this point this fall. Of this number, Richard Later has shipped twenty and the Rigby Hardware company twenty-five. The former has consigned all his shipments to Idaho Falls parties, while the Rigby Hardware company people have shipped to various points, one car going to Minneapolis, others to Denver, Kansas City and Butte, while one car was sent to some point in Texas. The product sent from here to Denver was no doubt put on the market as Greeley, Colorado, potatoes.
•
Joe Nichols was in town Wednesday taking orders for an eastern tailoring establishment. In the evening he set his sample case down in front of Kimball’s store and went in the store to interview a prospective customer. When he came out of the store he discovered someone had walked off with his sample case, containing not only his samples but measurements for several hundred dollars worth of clothing. The thief evidently on discovering that he had stolen something that was of no value to him, concluded to drop the case and its contents.
•
The election Tuesday resulted in a surprise party in more instances than one. Nationally the election of Taft by such a tremendous majority, was something that even the most ardent republican had not dared to hope for. The vote in New York state was certainly great, in favor of the republicans, much more so than ever before in the history of the party.
1920s
E. R. Jennings, residing east of town, together with an outfit weighing approximately 21,000 pounds, crashed through the dry bed bridge, four miles east of here early Monday morning, dropping from eight to ten feet in water waist deep. Mr. Jennings was enroute to the Rigby sugar factory with a team consisting of five horses and a heavy load of beets, weighing six tons, and had scarcely driven onto the east end of the bridge when it gave away, with its heavy load. Mr. Jennings displayed rare presence of mind in the ice-cold water when he unhitched the horses, who were pinned beneath the load and wreckage, releasing them so that they were enabled to kick loose.
•
The Rigby Merchants two “Dollar Day” events here last Friday and Saturday were pronounced success notwithstanding the cold and rainy weather of both days. Large crowds attended the free picture shows at the Royal and at the Gem Friday afternoon, while the free harvest dance at Riverside that night proved a popular and pleasing event, Mickey’s Melodeons furnishing the music. The free events were for the enjoyment of the public sponsored by the businessmen of Rigby and Manager James Brown, of Riverside.
•
Considerable excitement prevailed Monday when the word was broadcast that scarlet fever had broken out in the Rigby schools. Dr. W. R. West, county physician stated Tuesday that three families were under quarantine for the disease, two of them being in Rigby and the other east of town. He stated that there was no general outbreak of the disease. The school children are being closely watched for any symptoms of the disease, Dr. West visiting the children each morning.
1940s
Stanley Fillmore, employed by the park service as plumber, was responsible for a quiet joke, aided by the Old Faithful geyser, one day the past summer, and many tourists nearby at the time scratched their heads and wondered.
•
Mr. Fillmore was engaged in re-chalking the water supply line, which runs to the various buildings and campground, with lead, the heat in the ground having loosened the joints over a period of years. He was just finishing the job and knew from the appearance of the famous geyser’s actions that the time was ripe for another spouting of hot water. Stan tossed his tools from the hole and in a voice so that all nearby could hear shouted “OK! Turn ‘er on.” At that exact moment Old Faithful spouted. After watching the eruption of the geyser several of the observing party came over to take a look at the hole where Mr. Fillmore had been working, to see if they could ascertain just what was taking place.
•
Doctor’s Kit found in canal. Dr Rigby stated that all instruments and other contents of the kit were intact, except the morphine, which accounted for the theft of the physicians’ kit. Physicians of southeastern Idaho report the theft of several physician’s kits recently, among them being Drs. H. B. Rigby and M. F. Rigby, of Rexburg; Dr. Emory Soule, of St. Anthony, and Dr. W. R. West, of Idaho Falls. Other kits are reported stolen recently for the Twin Falls section.
•
Moose meat sent to President. President Truman has dined many times on Idaho’s famous spuds but this time the piece-de-resistance is Idaho moose meat. Thayne Robertson, Boise sportsman, sent a 10-pound package of delicious moose sirloin and tenderloin steaks to the President. He explained he bagged the moose this fall in Idaho’s first legal hunt for the last 50 years. Winging its way by air mail to Washington, the package was packed in dry ice and addressed to the President in care of his secretary. Robertson bagged the moose on the Jack Young ranch near Ashton.
1960s
Methods and facilities have changed a great deal since I started school. We carried our own drinking cups and pumped our drinks from a well on the school grounds. Even these conditions were better than when a bucket of water with a dipper in it was placed on the teacher’s desk. These conditions also existed when Dr. Carter, USAC professor, went to school. He stated that the only reason he didn’t get whooping cough when it went through the entire school was that he was home with the measles at the time. Today, with our modem facilities and many aids in teaching, it would seem the teacher plays a minor role. However, I cannot help but believe that the greatest influence in education today is still a good teacher.
•
The never-quite-settled question of whether to close or not on Veteran’s Day came up again for its usual rehashing. Upper valley towns, except Idaho Falls, closed and this has become the stumbling block in uniform closing. The observance of November 11 has been traditional in Rigby since the original Armistice Day in 1918. Would a meeting of the Veterans organizations with business and civic leaders solve the problem so that the day will either be a state holiday (it is already observed nationally) or will upper valley towns be forced to be open and the word (optional) stricken from the holiday?
•
Each merchant will purchase their dressed turkeys which are oven-ready, no feathers or other inconveniences usually attached to free turkeys. There are no gimmicks, no tickets, just register with your name and address at the stores who are giving the turkeys. There is just one hitch, you should be present to win and drawings will continue until the birds are given away. The birds are perishable and should be picked up immediately.