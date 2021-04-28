Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1912
Sobered 'Em Up. A gang of drunks, unmolested, raised hell around town Sunday night. About 2 o'clock Monday morning they called at the telephone exchange and desired to secure entrance for the purpose, as they said, of ‘phoning to Idaho Falls. About this time a lady who has rooms on the same floor of telephone exchange, opened the door leading to her room and with a gun in her hand informed the drunks that if they did not leave the premises instantly, she would fill them so full of lead that their hides would not even make a good sieve. They did not wait for a second invitation to depart.
•
Traveling Man Finds Much to Commend as to Sanitation. In speaking of his visits to the various cities of the state, Mr. McPherson said: "There is one thing in Idaho which I envy you and I shall never feel that Oregon is quite perfect until she has the same thing, and that is your state sanitary Inspector. No one realizes more than I do the work that he is doing, for I have visited many of the towns 'before and after' and you have no idea of the difference.
•
Arbor Day April 26th. Plant a tree, a vine, or a window box of flowers. Fence the grounds, buy water stock, grade the yard, cut out the sage brush and remove the accumulated debris. Make your school grounds the beauty spot of your neighborhood.
•
The big minstrel show will be given on the evening of Wednesday May 8th, it having been decided that two programs would be too great an undertaking and that all efforts would be concentrated on the one night. The boys are practicing every night, and with the extraordinary talent on the program the event promises to be by far the best of its kind ever attempted in Rigby. Under heavy penalty the members have guaranteed that no stale nor over-ripe jokes will be exposed and that the majority of the best ones will be of a local nature.
1932
Sheriff Saves on Groceries. The cost of feeding from 5 to 7 county prisoners in the Jefferson county jail during the past three months has been $28.11 to the county. This was made possible through the federal allowance given Sheriff Rhodes for the care and keep of federal prisoners contained in the county jail. Provisions are furnished the federal prisoners and they do their own cooking.
•
The recent trial of state of Idaho vs. Jas. Brown, on felony charge, and which resulted in a disagreement of the jury, cost the county $1,141.15, according to figures given by County Auditor Wm. Sauer Wednesday. The total was distributed as follows: Rooms for jurors $48.00, meals $84.55, jurors fees $709.85, witness $236.25, bailiffs $62.50.
•
A wire was received the latter part of last week from American Red Cross headquarters at Chicago, stating that Jefferson county’s order for 900,000 lbs. of cracked wheat had been placed with the Southwestern Milling Co., at Kansas City. Local committees have been made in the various precincts to take orders in their respective localities for the grain, it being deemed that this method would secure more equitable distribution and fairness to all. Those are out of feed are eligible for the wheat, and the committees in each precinct trust that each individual applying will be honest and fair in his request, so that his neighbor will also be provided for.
•
Idaho Falls company of the 116th engineers. Idaho national guard, at Rigby. Monday was announced winner of the national indoor rifle matches conducted under the direction of the militia bureau. The Idaho company shot a score of 2848 of a possible 3000, declared by local national guard officers to be an extremely high score, even for a national championship. Troop K, 116th cavalry, Idaho national guard, at Moscow, was runner-up in Idaho to the Rigby company, with a score of 2832, troop K defeated F company, only to lose out in the finals.
1952
It's nigh plowing time—and it's time for the 26th annual sugar beet growing contest sponsored by the American National Bank. A grand prize of $315 is offered in the contest and a district prize of $50 is also made.
•
The Fire Chief Russell Bates asks that the citizens of Rigby please refrain from calling central at the telephone office and asking the location of a fire at the time the siren sounds on fire call. Fire Chief Bates also warns that "if those people who insist upon following the fire truck and getting in the way of the truck enroute to a fire, they are going to be given a ticket, and they can explain it to the police judge.”
•
The 2532 colored eggs were distributed in three different places, for three age groups, which proved a happy thought in separating the 5-year-old from the 12-year-old. The manner in which the eggs were quickly gathered from the ground, prompted a spud grower to laughingly remark: “Wouldn't mind having that much help in my spud field in the fail."
•
During the past few days Police Chief Algood has been tracing down thefts from local stores. A stolen baseball mitt was one of the clues which opened up the several cases. The young lad acknowledged the theft and additional investigation resulted in 11 boys alleged to have been implicated in theft of various items from local stores. The thefts covered candy, gum, boxed items, and loose merchandise of various kinds. The boys were turned over to Judge Geo. Larsen for hearing.
1972
Totally uncooperative weather over the weekend did not phase the city Clean-Up campaign as far as the National Guard drivers and equipment were concerned. They worked in the high, cold wind to gather trees and shrub trimmings, and a variety of debris and in some instances employed extra heavy equipment. People were generally cooperative in the clean-up, but there are still areas of improvement to be made in Rigby. After a clean-up there is a constant renewal of keeping premises clean and attractive.
•
Although many adults in Jefferson County chose to cut down on their expenditures during the last year or two while waiting for the economic climate to improve, their teenagers did not. They continued to live it up. These free-spending youngsters were not bothered in the slightest by all this talk about inflation, big taxes and the high cost of living.
•
The practice was begun in 1967 when the FCC ruled the industry must run counter-commercials on the cigarette smoking question in the public interest. Now reformers want television to be required to correct other falsehoods beamed into American homes solely for profit of sponsors, falsehoods which mislead the ignorant, young and gullible. On issues such as the eating habits of children, one critic representing children's interest recently told the FFC the average child sees 5,000 TV commercials a year about food but no warnings about how they will be affected by suggested eating habits in the years to come.
•
New Weed Infestation In Jefferson County - Called Dyers Woad. A bounty of five cents will be paid by the county for every Dyers Woad in the county that is dug up with a 4 inch root and turned in to the Weed Supervisor or County Agent. You must report the area where the weed is growing and the weed must be dug before it goes to seed.