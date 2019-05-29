MUD LAKE—Terreton school and community orchestra had a concert this week. They are directed by Naomi Parker.
The school lost and found is overflowing. There are jackets, sweatshirts, shoes, hats, gloves, pants, water bottles, lunch boxes and more. Please ask your child too look through the collection. All items will be donated to those in need at the end of the week.
The fourth grade classes performed a Lewis and Clark play on May 21. Ms. Loreli Blake’s third grade class had an open house to present their wild bird research projects.
Panther Summer Basketball camp for boys and girls will be June 4 through 6 at the new gym. Third through seventh grade will meet from 2 to 4 p.m., 8 through 12th grade girls will meet from 4:30 to 7 p.m., and 8th through 12th grade boys will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. You can register on June 4, 30 minutes before the camp starts. You can contact Dave Hadley at 208-521-1908 with questions and for more information.
Terreton PTO did a drawing for rewards, based on behavior and service. It was called the “Rise Up” award. Twenty dollar gift cards were awarded to the following: Carson Westover, Easton Palmer, Logan Moss, Sophie Jacobs, Ethan Schwieder, and Ty Shupe. Books and candy were awarded to Jadie Hoopes, Joseph Belnap, David Lemus, Rubi Reyna, Uriel Angeles, Walt Pancheri, Anna Parker, Maylie Allen, and Cooper Hall.
High School graduation will be tonight at 7:00 p.m.. There will be early release on Friday at 2:12 p.m. It will be the last day of the trimester and the last day of school for K-11th grade.
Terreton community Summer baseball will begin June 3 at 6 p.m. Practices and games will be Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at the fields behind the Elementary school. Baseball will be the month of June. There will be a family discount for multiple members of a family. You can contact Summer Rainey for more information. There is also a Facebook page to which you can be added. The teams include the following: Tee ball, ages 4 through 5; Peewee, ages 6 through 7; Minors, boys ages 8 through 10; Majors, boys ages 11 though 14. They are looking for volunteer coaches.
Happy Birthday today to Linda Jacobs, Wayne Torgerson, J’Mae Torgerson, Michell Simmons, Yvone Wadsorth, and Jill Coleman. Other birthdays this week include the following: Jackie Hillman, Pete McGary, and Michael Reyes; May 31 – Alyssa Reeder, Tamara Cooley, and Dallas Furness; June 1 – Ryan Ashcraft, Bailey Shupe, Levi Smuin, Lorenzo Smuin, Lindsey Cope, Chuck Stewart, and Emma Pincock ; June 2 – Ann Messerli, Michael Erickson, Jario Orellana, Dillon Jacobs, Jace Shurtliff, and Sam Holdaway; June 3– Jeremy Reeder and Kaden Tomlinson; June 4 – Rhett Rainey, Joan Siddoway, Raymond Williams, and Don Bird; June 5 – Albert Tomlinson, Carl Ball, Mason Barnes, Tony Barrientos, Sandra Kranz, Tanner Simmons, Joan Siddoway, Kim Jacobs, and Jewel Barzee (in memory).
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: May 29 – Jeremy and Ann Caudle ; May 31 – Gary and Angie Skidmore; June 1 – Mike and Julee Kimbro, Waid and Tauna Stoneberg; June 2 – Jay and Lucy Simmons; June 3 – Daren and Kathy Bitter, Dustin and Rochelle Ricks.
