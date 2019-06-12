GARFIELD — Come and experience the new displays and artwork in the Idaho Falls Temple Visitors’ Center. There is a new wall-sized beautiful mural depicting the resurrected Christ and the apostles. One can reflect and ask themselves the question the Savior asks Peter “Lovest thou me?” The new Book of Mormon display is a creative way to introduce people to the Book of Mormon. “The Book of Mormon Experiment” gives visitors an opportunity to see what’s inside the Book of Mormon. Thousands of people across the world have participated. Come try the experiment for yourself!
The next temple date for the Garfield First Ward Relief Society will be June 28. The society members will be going to the 10 a.m. session at the Idaho Falls Temple. Meet at the church at 8:30 a.m. to carpool. Contact Emily Cook if you need a babysitter.
The Relief Society lessons for Garfield First for June will be: June 16 – “Come Follow Me,” June 10 through 16 and June 23 – “Behold the Lamb of God” Holland, June 30 – the fifth Sunday Lesson.
Jack and Debbie Handly, formerly of Garfield First Ward, sold their home in Utah and will be moving to Las Vegas this month. Their son Daniel has been staying with Mike and Melynda Gessel for the past five years and now will be staying with Debbie’s daughter Candice. Daniel will be missed in Garfield!
Jon and Kasandra Parker have been busy and will continue to be busy this summer. Their boys are working hard to earn money for their dance trip to France to represent the U.S. at four international dance festivals. Kasandra has her fitness classes and clog camps this summer.
We wish Bailey Munns a speedy recovery. She had surgery on her knee which was round three and, according to her mother Stephanie, it looks to be a successful one.
The Young Women and Young Men did a service project June 4. They went to the Grant Cemetery and cleaned up the graves and flowers.
The Garfield First Ward has a new Relief Society Presidency. The new President is Nancy Hansen, First Counselor is Shelagh Davis, Second Counselor is Melynda Gessel and the Secretary is Janae Bingham. A thank you to the previous Presidency for the work they’ve done.
A happy birthday to the Garfield First Relief Society sisters for the month of June: Heather Anderson, Terry Dehlin, Tamara Clements, Mary Lynn Couch, Nicole Curtis, Kathy Hulse and LaDawn Landon.
Sondi Maxfield spent this past weekend at Heise and visited her previous ward members of Garfield First.
All fourth graders can earn a free pass to all federal parks, lands, and waters. Go to everykidinapark.gov to print the pass.
Trek is today. Youth be at the stake center at noon in pioneer clothes with all your gear labeled and please eat lunch before you come! The youth will be going to Sellars Creek in Bone.
The Idaho Falls Temple will be closed June 24 through July 8.
Reed and Ann Bamgardener came in May to visit Larry and Karen Rounds.
Larry Rounds is a new primary teacher in Garfield Fourth Ward.
Garfield Fourth Ward had a Relief Society picnic potluck June 6. Participation was great.
Pack Meeting of Garfield Fourth Ward was held June 5.
Rigby is going to have a Stampede rodeo and Parade in Rigby next week. It will be held June 21 and 22. Tickets will be available at First American Title Company, The Bank of Commerce, Scotty’s True Value and Idaho Drug. The parade theme is “Looking Back 80 Years/Stampede Days 1939-2019. The parade will start at 10 a.m. After the parade, there will be the fair in the city park with food, music and vendors and more. There is also a Stampede Days Outlaw Chase 5K from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the North City Park. It will support the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard. The Stampede Day Activites are Muttin Bustin, Queen Coronation, Horse Pulling, Parking Lot Dance, Rotary Breakfast, Stampede Days Parade, Vendors in the Park and Entertainment in the Park.
The early morning session at the Idaho Falls Temple held a picnic afterward for their workers. They had a luncheon with salads, hot dogs, french fries and plentiful desserts. It was well-attended.