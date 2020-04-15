Paula Gordon thanks Clark County schools' cleaning staff

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County School Dist. #161 school board has met online using the Zoom site. They held their regular meeting on April 13.
There was a small gathering outside near the Clark County Courthouse April 10. Roto Rooter was there doing some work on the water system. It brought out former Mayor Mac Wagoner, his wife Betty Ann, and a few other onlookers.
Horses belonging to Tim Thomas recently broke free from their enclosure near his mom’s house in Dubois. They were headed to I-15 north when George Thomas intervened. He and another local rancher were able to round up the horses and get them back home before they ran onto the interstate.
The Dubois Lions Club is offering scholarships to Clark County High School graduating seniors. There will be six scholarships awarded the latter part of May. Bonnie Stoddard and Lisa Clements are the co-chairpersons for that project. CCHS counselor DeAnn Taylor has the scholarship applications and will distribute them to the seniors.
After a couple weeks of staying with her daughter, Vicki Beckman and family in Roberts, Bonnie Stoddard said she is glad to be home. She is recuperating from a back injury.
John Carlson of Spencer spends time in Arizona during the winter. He is back in his summer home now.
Sandy McClure of Spencer spends time during the winter in Mexico. She is now back in Spencer.
Preschool teacher Jolene Johnson, who hosted two foreign exchange students this school year, said, “They made it home safe and sound. They are healthy, too!”
Bubba Summers, a wrestler who won a state championship this year for the Clark County Bobcats, signed a letter of intention to attend Concordia University in Nebraska. He was awarded a $26,000 scholarship for academic, athletic, and other institutional needs. On April 5, Bubba and his parents, Kirk and Shellie Summers of Dubois, signed the commitment letter for the 2020-21 school year.
A fun Easter egg hunt all around Dubois took place last weekend. BJ Adams and Rosa Gomez work with the school district’s 21st century learning grant. They gave out Easter egg coloring pages for students to color and hang up in the windows at their houses. There were also plastic eggs in some yards around town. The colored eggs were displayed Friday through Monday. Families drove, rode bikes or walked around town to find the eggs. Social distancing rules were observed and students kept track of the eggs they saw. Participants were encouraged to post photos of their egg findings on the Bobcats Beyond the Bell or Clark County Bobcats Facebook groups. Thanks to everyone who took part.
The school district has been providing breakfast and lunch for children ages one to 18 Mondays through Thursdays. Food is available for pick up and some is delivered by school bus.
Teachers have been preparing packets for students to do at home. They were started on April 6. The goal for these packets is to contain instructional materials for two weeks. Parents and guardians are encouraged to constantly check the school website (each specific teacher has their own page) for current information. Each teacher provides students with how to turn in their homework.
Playgrounds at Lindy Ross Elementary and Waring City Park have been closed. This was done in order to help control the spread of COVID-19. The areas are taped off for now.
Clark County School Dist. #161 superintendent Paula Gordon stated in a school website post, “Thank you to the BEST cleaning staff EVER for all their hard work keeping our teachers and staff healthy through their thorough cleaning and disinfecting procedures.”
In Idaho on April 10 there was a campaign called “Be the light.” Schools with outdoor stadiums put on the lights that night in support of spring sports athletes who have not been able to compete this season. Because Clark County doesn’t have a lighted stadium, words of encouragement were posted on the Clark County Bobcat Facebook page at 8:20 p.m. Activity and Athletic Director B.J. Adams coordinated the event to light up the school Facebook page.
Happy Birthday to: today – Michael Jeppson, Boyd Eddins and Lee Russell; April 16 – Cian Cooper Barg, Caden Egan, Abby Kleweno and Clayton Barker; April 17 – Kelly Shaw, Katie Billman, Lana Tomlinson, Jacob Schroeder, Susanna Baker, Jake Johnson, McCoy Morton, Riggin Keller, Rhett Ricks and Dylan Noer; April 18 – April Barg, David Zweifel, Garrett Kidd, Morgan Hurst and Barbara Tarran; April 19 – Catlin Dickson and Mary Ann Funk; April 20 – Brandon Johnston, Mariana F. Martinez, Ashley Zweifel, Amanda Carver, Colby Ward and Killon Laird; April 21 – Lyndsee Morris and Eva Kozloff.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: April 16 – Pete and Kathleen Henman; April 17 – Casey and Melissa Smith; April 20 – Brock and Kodi Egan.
Here’s sending best wishes for good health to you all. Keep me posted with news to add here. Thank you for your kind support.