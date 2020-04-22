GARFIELD — April 22 is Earth day. It is an annual event celebrated around the world to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970. It is observed worldwide with rallies, conferences, outdoor activities and service projects. The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action.
Recently Kyla Madsen, daughter of Erik and Debbie Madsen formerly from Garfield, got married to Chandler Bingham, son of Ryan and Koreen Bingham.
Some of the fields in Garfield are being worked up and crops are being planted. People are also beginning to work on their gardens.
The May 19 Primary Election is being conducted by absentee ballot only. This is due to Idaho’s current State of Emergency and out of consideration for the health and welfare of Idaho’s poll workers and the public. Ballots can be requested by visiting Idahovotes.gov. There is an online request form or a downloadable form that you can print and mail back to your County Clerk’s Office. Those who can’t access the website or who do not request a ballot online will be sent an application in the mail. Your ballot must be received by 8:00 p.m. June 2 to be counted.
4H Weigh in Dates are as follows: Swine — April 30 at the Rigby Fair Grounds from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Sheep/Goats — May 28 at the Rigby Fair Grounds from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Rabbits — July 6 at the Rigby Fairgrounds from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Come enjoy the sounds and lights at 3963 E. 160 N. Rigby. The lights turn on from, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tune your radio to FM 95.3. It will be running Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday until the Pandemic is over. For more information see the “I Love Rigby” Facebook.
Clint King made a video of him playing the guitar and singing. To see it go to the Garfield First Ward Facebook.
Jefferson Joint School District #251 is going to continue with distance learning until the end of the year (June 4) because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Chad Martin, the school district superintendent, sent out an email stating this. Also there is information on the school district website.
The Garfield Book Club will be led via Zoom April 30. The book is “Insights From a Prophets Life-Russell M. Nelson” by Sheri Dew. It doesn’t matter if you don’t finish the book. They will be discussing one question, “What was one of your favorite parts of the book?” Contact Heidi Turner for more information or see the Garfield First Ward Facebook.
Governor Brad Little announced April 15 that he is “extending the statewide stay-home order to April 30 with exceptions for operations of formerly ‘non-essential’ businesses, facilities, and services and new restrictions related to nonresident travel into the state.”
The missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the Rigby South Stake are currently offering messages to people thru video contacts.
The Rigby South Stake Presidency for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrote a message to the members of the stake April 12. Get on the Stake Facebook “Rigby South Points of Light” to read the message.
Pay It Forward Jefferson County is in need of personal care items. They distribute these items to citizens in our community who are in need. The items that are needed are: 2 in 1 shampoo/conditioner, lotion, men and women’s body wash and deodorant. Just order these items from your favorite online website and have them shipped directly to Pay It Forward Jefferson County c/o Cheryl Hively 3513 E. 430 N. Lewisville, ID 83431. For additional information check “Just Serve-Jefferson County” Facebook.
Members of the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are making masks for an assisted living center.
The Grab-N-Go lunches are still being offered thru the Jefferson Joint School District #251 Food Service Program. Lunch is free to all children ages 1-18. Also included is breakfast for the next day. The time is 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. The locations are: Early Childhood Center 260 W. Main St., Harwood Elementary 200 W. 3rd N., Midway Elementary 623 N. 3500 E. Roberts Elementary 682 N. 2858 E., Cottonwood Elementary 3955 E. 200 N. (Look for the School Bus). Children must be present to participate. If you have questions please call 208-745-6693 Ext. 1138.
Happy Birthday to: April 25 — Amanda Acor; April 27 — Connie Campbell and Darla Curtis.
