Pennells presented with appreciation plaque

Wayne and Liz Pennell, of Rigby, were presented with a Rigby Senior Center appreciation plaque Nov. 28 for their efforts in assuring that the Rigby Senior Center would remain open.
Wayne and Liz have been directors at the senior center since 2011. Around that time, the boards of directors were considering closing the senior center indefinitely. To prevent this from occurring the Pennells completed numerous projects that have helped keep the centers doors opened for seniors in the community.
A few projects include improving the financial stability for the center, adding a handicap railing, installing outdoor lighting, adding an air conditioning and a furnace and installing library cabinets with adjustable shelving among others.
Both Wayne and Liz said the recognition means a lot to them.
“It means a lot; it means that we have accomplished a lot for the seniors and the community,” Wayne said.
“We’ve worked really hard, and it means a lot to be recognized,” Liz said.
The Pennell’s plaque is displayed by the center’s front door with a full list of all of their accomplishments with the establishment.
“The community of Rigby is blessed to have Wayne and Liz a part of our area and lucky to have the, running the Rigby Senior Center,” Stephanie Butler said.