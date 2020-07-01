MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward Primary are going to have a 4th of July activity from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. July 2 at the Menan red brick church parking lot. You can come and get a treat while you’re there.

The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library is still having their Summer Reading Program. They post a video every week on Facebook with a book being read. They also have activities for the whole family that goes along with the topic of the book that you can pick up at the library.

Pickleball is going strong. They play from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Menan City Park until the weather changes. Anyone can come and play.

The Jefferson School District #251 summer lunch will be provided 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Roberts and Harwood Elementary Schools and The Early Childhood Center in Rigby. It will run until the end of the summer. They’ve decided in July, that it will be Monday-Thursday until the end of the summer.

Happy Birthday to: July 2 – Laura Storer; July 5 – Hugh Munns.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.