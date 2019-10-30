MENAN — Marci Johnson — former resident of Menan and daughter of Keith and Beverly Johnson, and Brady Stuart — son of Earl and Mindy Stuart of Tremonton, Utah, are getting married Nov. 9 in The Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A reception was held in Tremonton Oct. 26. A reception will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Rigby Seventh Ward Building.
•
The Menan LDS Stake will be having baptisms Nov. 2 at the Menan Stake Center. Check with individual wards for times.
•
Pickleball is cancelled this week due to construction on the Menan LDS Stake Center. When it starts up again, it will be held inside the stake center due to the cold weather. Gameplay will be held 7:30 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
•
The Rexburg LDS Fourth Young Single Adult Stake will have Institute 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg. There’s also a family history class offered 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for the week is: Oct. 30 – Teriyaki Chicken, rice, groovy green beans, fruit snacks and milk Oct. 31 – Rockin’ Chicken Sandwich, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, glazed donut, fantastic fruits and low-fat milk; Nov. 1 – Marvelous Spaghetti, whole wheat breadstick, peas, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 4 – Crispy Corn Dog, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 5 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 31 – JoEllen Anderson; Nov. 1 – Kristi Ewell; Nov. 2 – Liz Henderson and Sidney Hunt; Nov. 5 – Becky Poole.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.