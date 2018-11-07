MENAN—The Menan 1st Ward Achievement Day girls will be having Activity Days Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. at the Menan red brick church.

The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having their Book Club Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at Bonnie Seegmiller’s home. The Book they’re discussing “Larkspur Cove” by Lisa Wingate.

The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having an Insta Pot demonstration and testing Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Menan red brick church.

The Menan City Council will be meeting Nov. 8 at 7pm at the Menan City Building. Everyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.

Anyone that wants to play pickleball can come and play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center.

The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: Nov. 7- Tasty Tot Casserole, x-ray vision carrots, whole wheat bun, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 8- Flame broiled hamburger, whole wheat bun, golden fries, catsup, baby carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 9- Popcorn chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 12- Pulled pork sandwich, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 13- Turkey roast, spudzilla mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, stuffing, green beans, fantastic fruits, pumpkin cake with an orange glaze and milk.

Happy Birthday to: Nov. 11- Janet Webb.

