Pinewood derby and buzzer beaters

ROBERTS — Roberts First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held their annual pinewood derby race last week. The Activity Days committee, which consists of Paige Padigimus, Teisha Burtenshaw and Kristen McKenna, were in charge of the evening. They put together a raceway-themed food table, which included “dipsticks” (celery and ranch, or apples and carmel), “spare tires” (Oreos), “traffic cones” (Bugle chips), “antifreeze” (green 7 Up) and “motor oil” (root beer). Children aged 7 to 11, both boys and girls, were invited to participate. Car styles ranged from shark-shaped, to wood burned, to cat-shaped. Aleeya Gratiot, with her pink eraser shaped car, took 1st place. Odin Padigimus, with his aerodynamic race car, took 2nd. Coraline Wright, with her Hulk-fist shaped car, took 3rd.
•
Britton Berrett, son of Jeremie and Tracy Berrett of Roberts, won the Rigby High School varsity basketball game against Thunder Ridge Feb. 12 with a 3-pointer buzzer-beater shot. The final score was 53–50.
•
Nicole Boyce of Roberts married Kevin Weise of Rigby Feb. 8. Nicole and her children from a previous marriage will be moving to Rigby to live with her new husband.
•
Happy birthday to the following: Feb. 19 – Darren Hulme; Feb. 20 – Wendy Thorpe; Feb. 23 – Nicholas Richins and Susan Munson, William Ahnder, Isabella Gonzales and Bennie James Cooley; Feb. 24– Jordan Allen and Amanda Buck.
•
Roberts Elementary school lunch is as follows: Feb. 19 — scrumptious sloppy joes, x-ray vision carrots; Feb. 20 — award winning chili, saltine crackers, cinnamon roll; Feb. 21 — cheese zombie, farm fresh tomato soup, groovy green beans; Feb. 24 — rib q, whole wheat bun, pork and beans; Feb. 25 — game day pizza, salad with broccoli, fruit snacks. Milk and fruit is served with every meal.
•
Parents and siblings are always invited to join. Please call the school in the morning to allow the cafeteria notice to plan for extra meals.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.