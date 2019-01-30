ROBERTS—Roberts Elementary math night was a big success. The students and their parents enjoyed a night of escape-room themed games, in which the classes were “turned into robots” and had to solve math problems to be able to turn back into kids.
Roberts 1st Ward activity days girls enjoyed an afternoon of sledding down field hills near the Burtenshaw Ranch for their activity last week.
Roberts 1st Ward pinewood derby is coming up on Feb. 27. Weigh-in is at 6:40 p.m., with races beginning at 7 p.m.
Roberts Elementary School lunch is as follows: Jan. 30—Outrageous orange chicken, chicken flavored rice, groovy green beans, welches fruit snacks; Jan. 31—Rockin chicken sandwich on a whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans. February lunch menu was not available at time of publication. Lunch is served with choice of fruit, and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Jan. 30—Branden Vance, Cole VanLeuvan, Paula Sorenson, Joclyn Ford; Jan. 31—Kimberly Sanneh, Kimberly Young, Randy Cooley, Gary Mitchell, Jody Furrer, Lanie Berrett; Feb. 1—Jacob Quigley, Renlee Nicole Robison, Clayton Albertson, revor Garner; Feb. 2—Melissa Scrivner, Eric Rawson, Jake Tropf; Feb. 3—Susie Easter, Justin Albertson, Kristen Smuin, Veer Singh; Feb. 4—Jaxon Rick Harris, Wyatt Davis, Joshua Collins, Veronica Clinger.
Celebrating anniversaries this week include the following: Feb. 2—Tavlon and Kristen Smuin; Feb. 3—Brian and Elise Padigimus.
