MENAN — Roger and Jacque Munns of Island Park and Scott and Kirby Fish of North Carolina and their family came and visited Verda Munns this past weekend.
The Menan community held their 4th of July Flag Raising Ceremony this past week. They had the VFW Post 1004 from Rigby, Idaho do the raising of the flag. They also did a 21 gun salute, as well as talked about the folding of the flag and it’s significance. Josie Bronson gave a talk on America. Sonja Schaat lead the group that was gathered in singing “The Star Spangled Banner.”
The Annis Ward is having a Pioneer Day Celebration at 6:30 p.m. July 24 at the Menan Stake Center shelter. They will have fun things to do.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer Lunch will be provided from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Roberts and Harwood Elementary Schools and The Early Childhood Center in Rigby. It will run until the end of the summer.
Happy Birthday to: July 15 – Terry Munns and Zach Livermont; July 19 – Nola Hale.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.