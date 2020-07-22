MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society is having an activity at 7:00 p.m. July 23 outside the west side of the Menan red brick church. They will be discussing their pioneer heritage. If you have anything you’d like to share, please bring it and you can share it with everyone there.
Summer lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday at Roberts and Harwood Elementary Schools and The Early Childhood Center in Rigby. It will run until the end of the summer.
Don’t forget the Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Summer Reading Program. They have packets at the Library you can pick up and do. There’s a video online that you can watch of a book and topic they’re talking about. This is for everyone to participate in.
The Jefferson School District #251 is having their annual Space Camp and community rocket launch Aug. 3-7. The community rocket launch will be held at 10:00 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Rigby High School Soccer Field or Football Field. There will be help to build your rockets from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Aug. 4 thru 6 if you need help. If you have any questions, please contact Mr. Jeremy Green at jgreen@sd251.org.
Happy Birthday to: July 23 – Kathy Youngstrom; July 25 – Kathy Poole; July 28 – Denise Bradley.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.