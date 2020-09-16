ROBERTS — Kurt and Kamren Wright, sons of Lonnie and Tiffany Wright of Roberts, had a winning night of football against visiting American Falls on Sept 4. The boys play for West Jefferson varsity team out in Mud Lake. The game was an exciting one, with Kurt getting multiple good blocks in, and Kamren getting a sack that brought the crowd to its feet in cheers. The game ended at 26-22 in West Jefferson's favor. Other boys from Roberts go to school out there and play for the junior varsity football team, including Jared Buxton and James Ahnder.
Mayor BJ Berlin and city maintenance manager Rick Lamb have begun the process of putting together more playground equipment at the Mustang Park behind the Mustand Center.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Roberts First Ward Relief Society book club has picked their September book, "Muddy" by Dean Hughes.
Paige Padigimus has put together a co-ed volleyball team to play games at the Apple Athletic Club starting this month. Her team includes her husband Geoff, Tim Wright, TaNeal Wright, Shannika Burtenshaw and Riley Burtenshaw.
The Roberts Elementary School lunch entrees as follows: Sept. 16 – Walking taco; Sept. 17 – Chili; Sept 18. – Spaghetti; Sept 21. – Hot dog; Sept. 22 – Chicken fried beef.
School lunches are served with a vegetable side, fruit, and milk. This year due to COVID, parents are not allowed to join their student for lunch. However they are allowed to check their child out during their lunch break.
Happy birthday to the following: Sept. 16 – Kory Edelmeyer; Sept. 17 – Wendy Rawson; Sept. 18 – Ethan Meservy; Sept. 19 – Jolene Smith; Sept. 20 – Skipper Morton, Tammy Piazza, Rusten Furrows, Kobe Walker, John Surerus, Kamas Dwain Albertson, Tony Ritchie; Sept. 21 – Zane Green; Sept. 22 – Tyken Stibal, Waynelle Ayaka Berrett.
