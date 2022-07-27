Pooles welcome new grandson

MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having their monthly birthday party 7p.m. on July 28 at the Menan red brick church. This is for all sisters that have a birthday in July.
•
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be having a Friend-to-Friend Broadcast for children, their parents and primary workers 6p.m. July 30. It will be broadcast on www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
•
Hadley Good, daughter of Todd and Sarah Butikofer of Menan, received her mission call to the Belgium/Netherlands Mission.
•
Rodney and Earlene Poole recently traveled to San Antonio, Texas, where their son Ethan Poole graduated from Air Force Basic Training. Ethan was named as the First Airman in his class of 513 graduates, which is the top airman in the class. Ethan’s brother Darrick Hall of Rigby also attended. While there, they visited The Alamo and the Famous Riverwalk.
•
Austin and Bridgette Poole of Rexburg welcomed their third son Klay Austin Poole on Sunday, July 10. Klay is welcomed by his parents and his two brothers Kaceton and Kolter as well as grandparents Rodney and Earlene Poole and Bill and Barbara Blair of Rexburg.
•
Jefferson School District #251 School Lunch Meun for this week is: July 27 — Pepperon Ripper Pizza, green salad, fruit choice and milk; July 28 — Chicken Hoagie, french fries, ketchup, Chorlles cookies, fruit choice and milk; Aug. 1 — Mini pizza calzone, french fries, ketchup, fruit mix and milk; Aug. 2 — Crispy Chicken Sandwich, green beans, Bug Bite Graham cookies, fruit choice and milk. Lunch will be served at Roberts Elementary, Cotton Wood Elementary and Harwood Elementary in their cafeterias. Harwood and Roberts Elementary will have lunches Monday-Thursday starting June 6 from 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Cotton Wood Elementary will have lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m. in the cafeteria.
•
Happy Birthday to: July 28 — Denise Bradley.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
