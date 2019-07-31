Poorman and Morgan marry
Poorman and Morgan

MENAN — Brooke Poorman, daughter of Perry and Nikki Poorman of Menan, and Lukas Morgan, son of Ryan Morgan of Idaho Falls and Resa Simons of Iona, are getting married Aug. 1 in Menan. A reception will be held in their honor that evening at the Menan red brick church.

The Menan Stake will be having stake baptisms Aug. 3 at the Menan Stake Center. Those in the stake can check with their individual wards for times.

Pickleball is still going on in Menan. Everyone’s invited to come, even if they are not from Menan. It’s held from 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Menan City Park.

The Rexburg Fourth Young Single Adult Stake has Institute from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg. There’s also a Family History class from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg.

The Jefferson School District No. 251 Summer School Lunch menu for this week is: July 31 – Hot Diggity Dogs, golden fries, ketchup, fantastic fruits and milk; Aug. 1 – “Say Cheese” Quesadilla, salsa, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits, cookie and milk; Aug. 2 – Walking Taco w/ Dortios, steamed corn, fantastic fruits and milk; Aug. 5 – Corn Dog, condiments, tater tots, ketchup, fantastic fruits and milk; Aug. 6 – Chicken Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, garlic toast, fantastic fruits and milk. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Roberts Elementary School and Rigby Middle School. Summer lunch will end Aug. 16.

Happy Birthday to: Aug. 4 – Trina Richardson, Aug. 5 – Makayla Banta, Mary Lou Ramirez and Megan Fullmer, Aug. 6 – Danae Walker.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518.

