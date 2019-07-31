Poorman and Morgan marry

MENAN — Brooke Poorman, daughter of Perry and Nikki Poorman of Menan, and Lukas Morgan, son of Ryan Morgan of Idaho Falls and Resa Simons of Iona, are getting married Aug. 1 in Menan. A reception will be held in their honor that evening at the Menan red brick church.
•
The Menan Stake will be having stake baptisms Aug. 3 at the Menan Stake Center. Those in the stake can check with their individual wards for times.
•
Pickleball is still going on in Menan. Everyone’s invited to come, even if they are not from Menan. It’s held from 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Menan City Park.
•
The Rexburg Fourth Young Single Adult Stake has Institute from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg. There’s also a Family History class from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg.
•
The Jefferson School District No. 251 Summer School Lunch menu for this week is: July 31 – Hot Diggity Dogs, golden fries, ketchup, fantastic fruits and milk; Aug. 1 – “Say Cheese” Quesadilla, salsa, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits, cookie and milk; Aug. 2 – Walking Taco w/ Dortios, steamed corn, fantastic fruits and milk; Aug. 5 – Corn Dog, condiments, tater tots, ketchup, fantastic fruits and milk; Aug. 6 – Chicken Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, garlic toast, fantastic fruits and milk. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Roberts Elementary School and Rigby Middle School. Summer lunch will end Aug. 16.
•
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 4 – Trina Richardson, Aug. 5 – Makayla Banta, Mary Lou Ramirez and Megan Fullmer, Aug. 6 – Danae Walker.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518.