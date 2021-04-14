GARFIELD — There were very strong winds in the Garfield area on April 8. It was reported that a shed got blown over by the wind.
•
The bridge on 3700 East and by County Line Road has been getting work done on it. For one thing the bridge is getting made wider. Recently the road on 3700 East from County Line Road to 100 North has been closed (except for local traffic). There has been a detour to 100 North (off of 3700 East).
•
Young Women in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints gathered at the Koepke home recently and cooked an entire meal.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints played volleyball for their family home evening activity on April 5.
•
Pay It Forward – Jefferson County is in need of laundry supplies. If you are looking for a project for individuals, families, groups or neighborhoods this could be a way to help the community. Laundry kits are being put together that contain: a bottle/box or package of laundry detergent, a small bottle of bleach, and a small bottle/box of fabric softener all secured in a plastic bag. Please contact Cheryl Hively at 208–789–8795 for questions and delivery of items to The Giving Cupboard.
•
Jazlyn Porter, Daughter of Dave and Julianna Porter of Garfield, and Allie Mikesell, daughter of Quinn and Angie Mikesell of Garfield, participated in the “Distinguished Young Women of Rigby” on April 10 at the Rigby High School Auditorium. Jazlyn played the piano for her talent and Allie played the fiddle.
•
The Burley, Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints was recently announced to be built. This was announced on April 4 at the worldwide General Conference for the church.
•
Happy Birthday to: April 15 – Lynette Clark and Kimberly Sampson; April 16 – Angie Hartwell and Lyndsey Reese; April 17 – Hannah Bird.
•
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Today – Chicken Nacho, Steamed Broccoli, Black Beans, Fruit, Milk; April 15 – Tomato Soup, Grilled Cheese, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk; April 16 – Crispitos, Cheese Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit, Milk; April 19 – Italian Dunker, Cheesy Bread, Boiled Carrots, Fruit, Milk; April 20 – Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; April 21 – Hamburger, Whole Wheat Bun, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk.
•
Farnsworth/Rigby Middle School Lunch Menu: Today – Cheese Quesadilla or Chicken Strip Basket or Pizza, Vegetable Choices, Fries, Fruit, Milk; April 15 – Chicken Nacho or Bacon Burger or Pizza Ripper, Vegetables, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit Choices, Milk; April 16 – Chicken Hoagie or Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Pizza Ripper, Vegetables, Boiled Mixed Vegetables, Fruit, Milk; April 19 – Crispitos, Cheese Sauce or Tot Casserole or Pepperoni Pizza, Vegetables, Steamed Broccoli, Fruit, Cookie, Milk; April 20 – Chicken Fried Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Garlic Toast or Pizza, Vegetables, Boiled Carrots, Fruit, Milk; April 21 – Hot Diggity Dogs or Chicken Burger or Pizza, Vegetables, Fries, Fruit, Milk.
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.