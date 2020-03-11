LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Colton and Julicia Selman, on the birth of their new baby girl. She was born March 6, weighing eight pounds, one ounce, and measuring 21 inches long. She is their first child, and her name will be Laityn Darlene Selman. Scott and Emily Selman are the proud first-time grandparents.
John Swager recently passed March 5 at his home in Lewisville. He is survived by his daughters, Kim (Paul) Kenner of Las Vegas, Nev.; Coy (Steve) Seimears of Lewisville; Keri (Rich) Shuman of Boulder City, Nev.; and Crista (Kenny) Phillips of Las Vegas, Nev. A visitation was held March 9 at Eckersell Funeral Home. A graveside service and celebration of life is planned for June, near Father’s Day.
”Irish Day” will be held beginning at 11:00 a.m. March 14 at the Idaho Falls Family Search Library at 750 West Elva. An Irish Family Research class will be held at 11:00 a.m. Family Activities will be held from noon until 4:00 p.m. The” O Aois Caite Irish Dance Academy” will perform at 1:00 p.m. and Irish music will be performed by Teton Skye at 3:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Come and celebrate your Irish Heritage.
The Menan Stake for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is participating in a summer pioneer Trek this year. It will be held at the new Bone area trek site, Seller’s Creek, July 23 to 25. They will have a Seller’s Creek Trek Fireside at the Menan Stake Center at 6:30 p.m. March 15 for all youth turning 14 in 2020 and those older, their parents, youth leaders and Ma’s and Pa’s. They will go over basic schedules and will have a question and answer period. Refreshments will be served.
Happy Birthday to: today – Judy Rosenberg and Olivia Gneiting; March 12 – Aspynn Lords and Kenna Thompson; March 13 — Tony Nielsen and Bryan Dansie; March 14 — Kaylee Madsen; March 16 – Kyden Hawkes, Wayne Brown, James Ball, Evert Mouser and Heidi Nelson.
