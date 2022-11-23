LEWISVILLE — Hunter and Alexis Eborn Squires were married on November 19 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Hunter is the son of Orren and Rebecca Squires, and Alexia is the daughter of Blaine and Jolene Eborn, of Idaho Falls. A reception was held in their honor that evening at the Stanger Memorial Building in Iona.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.