LEWISVILLE — Hunter and Alexis Eborn Squires were married on November 19 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Hunter is the son of Orren and Rebecca Squires, and Alexia is the daughter of Blaine and Jolene Eborn, of Idaho Falls. A reception was held in their honor that evening at the Stanger Memorial Building in Iona.
•
Many friends and family met at the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, Nov. 20, to bid farewell to Hunter Nield, son of Eric and Kacey Nield, who will be serving in the Philippines Urdaneta Mission. He’ll be reporting directly to the Philippines Missionary Training Center in Manila on Dec. 2 and will be learning the Tagalog language. Hunter is a 2021 graduate of Rigby High School.
•
In Menan Stake news, Roger Prestwich, of Grant Second Ward was sustained as the newest member of the Menan Stake High Council. The Young Men’s presidency was reorganized as well. Randy South, of Menan Third Ward, was released as Young Men’s President, along with his counselors, James Gneiting, of Lewisville First Ward, and Caleb Mills, and secretary Blake Ball, of Lewisville Second Ward. Roger Prestwich was sustained as the new Young Men’s President. For his counselors, he chose Lane Steel, of Annis Ward, and Eric Nield, of Lewisville First Ward. Eloy Mendoza, of the Menan First Ward, will serve as secretary.
•
Randy King, 72, Carlianne Ball’s father passed away following a traumatic brain injury due to a fall. Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Menan Stake Center, with burial in the Annis–Little Butte Cemetery.
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will hold its annual First Presidency Christmas Devotional on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 6:00 p.m. MST. The presidency of the church will give their Christmas address, and the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Squire will perform. You can watch it on BYUtv, YouTube, or on the church’s website, ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
•
Brock Murray recently passed his state boards to become a licensed massage therapist.
•
The Idaho Falls Temple Visitors’ Center announced its “Music of Christmas 2022” program. Several of the area’s talented musicians and vocalists will perform nightly at 7:00 p.m. at the center by the Idaho Falls Temple. Each night will feature a different group or musician, starting Thursday, Dec. 1. To see a schedule of who will be performing and when, go to the Idaho Falls Temple Visitors’ Center Facebook page.
•
Happy Birthday: Peggy Jensen! Other birthdays this week include: Nov. 24 – Hyrum Blackburn, Megan Barg, Cheryl Hively, and Brett Petersen; Nov. 25 – Liz Bennett and Jani Smith; Nov. 26 – Aubree Ashbocker, Anna Kramer, and Travis Fullmer; Nov. 27 – Jace Ellsworth; Nov. 28 – Susan Gardner, Jennifer Hollist, Angie Lee, and Loretta Meyers; and Nov. 29 – Tressie Miller.
•
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
