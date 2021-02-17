LEWISVILLE — This evening, the Lewisville Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Taylor to discuss their book of the month, “The Simple Faith of Mr. Rogers,” by Amy Hollingsworth. Visitors and new members always welcome.
The Menan Stake will hold a Stake General Priesthood Meeting on Sunday, Feb. 21, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. via Zoom. All priesthood holders in the stake are invited to attend. Check your ward messages for Zoom ID and passcodes.
Terry and Donetta Fife recently returned home from a nice vacation to Hawaii, where they enjoyed some fun in the sun. When they returned home, they were able to attend the wedding of their oldest granddaughter, Abiela Meek, in Utah. She is the daughter of Kris and Donalee Meek, of Idaho Falls.
Happy Birthday to: today – Graham Ashbocker and Ben Kearsley; Feb. 18 – Shelby Fisher; Feb. 19 – Nolan Bloxham, McKade Hawkes and Lesa Douglass; Feb. 20 – Amy Bloxham; Feb. 21 – Amy Anderson; Feb. 22 – Tate Jones, Konner Pinnock and Jace Poulsen; Feb. 23 – James Gneiting and Ryan Van Leuven.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.