MENAN — Congratulations to the Rigby High School Basketball Team for winning the District Championship.
•
The Menan Second Relief Society Book Club will be meeting 7 p.m. tonight at Bonnie Seegmiller’s home. Please bring your favorite book you’ve read recently.
•
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting tonight at 7pm at the Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 will not be holding school March 6 due to a Teacher work day.
•
Primary Elections for Annis will be held March 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
•
Primary Elections for Menan will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 10 at the Menan City Building.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: March 4 – Walking Taco with Doritos, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; March 5 – Chicken Burger, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; March 9 – BBQ Beef, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; March 10 – Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits.
•
Happy Birthday to: March 5 – Barbara Hancock and Tracy Keetch; March 6 – Bonnie Seegmiller.
•
