MENAN—The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library is having a Chili Cook off Nov. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Menan Town Hall. There will be a small fee. Donations of food are welcome. If you’re willing to bring soup, rolls or desserts, please have it at the Menan Town Hall by 4:45 p.m. The dessert auction starts at 6 p.m.
.
Menan and Annis residents are encouraged to vote Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Menan residents can vote at the Menan City Building and Annis residents can vote at the Menan State Center in the South Foyer.
.
The Menan Stake will be having baptisms Nov. 3 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times.
.
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: Oct. 31- Sloppy Joe meat, hamburger bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits, sugar cookie with frosting and milk; Nov. 1- Award winning chili, saltine crackers, fantastic fruits, cinnamon roll and milk; Nov. 2- Cheese zombie, tomato soup, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and millk; Nov. 5-RIB Q, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 6- Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits, fruit roll up and milk.
.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 31- JoEllen Anderson Nov. 1- Kristie Ewell.
.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.