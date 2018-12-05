MENAN—CORRECTION: Last week Kynzie Close's name was spelled incorrectly. The Jefferson Star apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee has been changed to a later date this month.
The Menan 2nd Ward will be having their Ward Christmas Party Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Menan red brick church. There will be a special visitor coming to visit with the children.
The Annis Ward will be having their Ward Christmas Party Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Menan 3rd Ward will be having their Ward Christmas Party Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library story hour for this week is reindeer. It will be held on Dec. 11 at 1:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m.
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: Dec. 5- Outrageous Orange Chicken, chicken flavored rice, groovy green beans, fruits snacks, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 6- Rockin Chicken Sandwich, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 7- Marvelous Spaghetti, whole wheat breadstick, peas, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 10- Crispy Corn Dog, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 11- Chef’s Chicken Fried Salad, spudzilla mashed potaotes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 5- Shelly Fullmer; Dec. 9- Megan McDaniel.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.