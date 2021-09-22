CLARK COUNTY — Blue skies with cooler temperatures have arrived now that it is officially Fall. This season brings potato harvesting, canning and freezing fruits, vegetables and meat to the local area. Last month, on Aug. 27, Karen Wilson of Dubois coached Valeri Steigerwald and other ladies as they had a “Pickling Party” at the home of Danette Frederiksen.
This autumnal season also brings about Fall Homecoming. The Clark County Bobcats are in the middle of their week of celebrating Homecoming. Dress-up days and other spirit filled activities are taking place. Monday was Nike themed dress up day. Tuesday was Pajama Day. Wednesday is Wild West Day. Thursday is Bobcat Pride Day. During the week there was a Beefcake Volleyball game and a Powderpuff Football game. Volleyball matches taking on the Rockland Bulldogs are set for Thursday, Sept. 23. Friday there is a parade on Main Street in Dubois at 11 a.m. On Saturday, there will be a homecoming dance.
Junior High Bobcat volleyball teams have their last home game on Sept. 28 with a tri-match. They will be playing the Leadore Mustangs and the Lima Bears. On Sept. 23 they are playing Rockland; Sept. 29 (tri-match with Ririe and Taylor’s Crossing); Oct. 2 they will be competing against Mackay and Leadore. Call the school office to verify games and times.
Ivy Shifflett of Medicine Lodge is now a student at Idaho State University. She is on the rodeo team there. She competed in the rodeo at Southern Utah University on Sept. 10 & 11 where she took 5th place in breakaway roping. Sept. 17 & 18 the ISU Rodeo Team hosted the college rodeo in Pocatello.
Condolences to the family of Juana Castaneda Reyes, who passed on Sept. 5. She lived in Dubois. She has six children, four daughters and two sons. Visitation with the Holy Rosary was held Sept. 7 in Rexburg. Her funeral was held Sept. 8 in Roberts.
Marta Mangrum of Milton, WA visited Danette Frederiksen in Dubois on Sept. 3 and 4. Marta’s son Kaleb, his wife Nicole, and their three daughters also visited. The group had a Saturday night dinner together in Spencer.
Pumpkin painting takes place today, Sept. 22, on Main Street in Dubois near the post office. Bonnie Stoddard is donating a baker’s dozen of her fresh grown pumpkins for the project. The fresh pumpkins and plastic ones will be decorating Main Street. Supplies for the project will be available starting at 6 p.m. Those participating are also welcome to bring their own pumpkins.
Western Springs Cowboy Church took place in Dubois on Sept. 18 at the community center. There was a taco meal provided followed by music and a gospel message.
At the Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Dubois, sacrament meetings are at 10 a.m. Young men & women meet on Tuesdays around 7p.m.
Sunday activities at the Dubois Community Baptist Church include Sunday School at 10 a.m. with worship service at 11 a.m.
Idaho Association of Counties, for elected officials, begin their annual meetings in Boise on Sept. 27.
Idaho Food Bank distribution will be in Dubois on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 22 — Dwight Hinckley, Patricia Maldonado, Burle Hillman, Dennis Frith and Tammy Laird Stoddard; Sept. 23 – Sabrina Burton, Shawn Nordstrom, Blake Crezee, Marihya Hayes and Jodi Rodeo Milner; Sept. 24 – Riggin Vadnais, Lucy Thomas, Tina Wagoner and Ted Laird; Sept. 25 – Callum Stewart and Thomas Wilson; Sept. 26 – Nicole Iglesias, Charles Vadnais, Kris Hernandez, Orlando Henandez, Enrique Balderas, Christian Echeverria, Alexa Barron and Kent Spencer Holden; Sept. 27 – Tammy Jo Reardon, Dennis Eddins, Kim Carpenter, Karlie Dixon and Cory Fisher; Sept. 28 – Eric Steigerwald, Arnica Jacobson Shumway, Chris Bauer, Gary Hayes, Sam Anderson and Robert Jimmy Lang;
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: Sept. 22 — Trey & Janitzi Furniss; Colton & Amanda Mickelsen; Sept. 24 -Dr. Bret & Dee Anne Taylor; Sept. 25 — Matt & Devori Beckman-Spangler; Brett & Brooke Laird; Sept. 26 – Barry and Pam Laird-Peterson; Kent & Eileen Holden; Sept. 28 -Kelly Spencer & Shirley King.
Stay safe and well. Please continue to share your news with me, 1980danettefred@gmail.com.