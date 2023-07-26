LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward Young Men recently returned home from their High Adventure at Palisades. They fished on Indian Creek, hiked up to Upper Palisades, and tried some bridge jumping. Boys attending included Ben Thornley, Carter Whalen, Stone Nield, Graham Ashbocker, Kash Smith, Spencer Rosenberg, and J.D. Fletcher. Leaders attending included Garrett Burton, Jake Widdison, Scott Selman, and Bishop Terry Ellsworth.

The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day on Wednesday, July 26, at 10:00 a.m. They will be having a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.


