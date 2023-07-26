LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward Young Men recently returned home from their High Adventure at Palisades. They fished on Indian Creek, hiked up to Upper Palisades, and tried some bridge jumping. Boys attending included Ben Thornley, Carter Whalen, Stone Nield, Graham Ashbocker, Kash Smith, Spencer Rosenberg, and J.D. Fletcher. Leaders attending included Garrett Burton, Jake Widdison, Scott Selman, and Bishop Terry Ellsworth.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day on Wednesday, July 26, at 10:00 a.m. They will be having a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.
The Menan Stake is sponsoring a Youth Conference on August 3–5. This year’s theme is, “I can do all things through Christ, which strengtheneth me,” from Phillippians 4:13. Everyone attending will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, and head down to Camp Chi–Kenna, near Soda Springs. They will spend time at Lava Hot Springs and have other fun activities. Those attending will be arriving home mid–afternoon on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Leland and Lisa Smith and family, along with Trinette Southway, traveled to Manasa, Colorado, where they attended the annual Pioneer Days Celebration.
James and Julie Gneiting are enjoying time with their children, who have gathered from all over the country. Jacob and Alisha Harris and family are back home from Bismarck, North Dakota; Daniel and Ani Brown and family are here from Anchorage, Alaska; Devin and Nicole Gneiting and family live in Eagle; and Olivia Gneiting attends school at BYU–Provo.
Happy Birthday to Morgan Cook. Other birthdays this week include: July 27 — Kyra Justesen and Bill Ferreter; July 28 — Rhonda Walker and Bob George; July 29 — Dallin Taylor, Jeff Rosenberg, and Marilyn Walker; July 30 — Jodi Anderson and Dillon Madsen; and July 31 — Mike Walker.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
