LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward Humanitarian Committee is starting back with its monthly Quilt Days. They will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. at the church and will be celebrating National Soup Month by having soup for lunch. Please bring something to share.

Kyson Hayes, son of Gary and Danyel Hayes, was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints on Jan. 7.


