LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward Humanitarian Committee is starting back with its monthly Quilt Days. They will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. at the church and will be celebrating National Soup Month by having soup for lunch. Please bring something to share.
Kyson Hayes, son of Gary and Danyel Hayes, was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints on Jan. 7.
Menan Stake Young Men’s Basketball is underway. Games are played on Wednesdays at the Stake Center. This week the Lewisville First Ward will play Menan First Ward at 6 p.m., and the Lewisville Second Ward will compete with Annis Ward at 7 p.m.
Joyce Lindstrom enjoyed a visit from her daughter, Joni Harris, and her husband, Kent, and family from Tremonton, Utah.
The Menan Stake is holding a Self–Reliance Kickoff Devotional on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at the stake center. All adults in the stake are invited to participate.
Happy Birthday to Creed Hawkes and Cammie Sauer! Other birthdays this week include: Jan. 27 — Karen Bemis, Allie Arnel, and Barbara Blair; Jan. 28 — Justin Clark; Jan. 29 — Lynne Williamson and Danyel Hayes; Jan. 30 — Colton Selman; and Jan. 31 — Mary Ferreter, Daklota Hollist, and Kingston Korth.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
