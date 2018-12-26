Quilt Guild continues giving tradition

Members of Rigby’s “Behind the Seams” quilt guild present some of their doll quilts and toys. Pictured are: Jennifer Shipton, Marilyn Shumway, Denise Peitz, Lisa Danklefsen, Jana Hamilton, Doris Mortimer, Linda Carlson, Cathy Brandley, Betty Barney, Patsy Daarud, Kayla Smith, Kathy Ottley, Ingrid Blomquist and Bennie Killingsworth.