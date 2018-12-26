Quilt Guild continues giving tradition

Members of Rigby’s “Behind the Seams” quilt guild have been busy making quilts for Christmas for children in Jefferson County.
Each year the guild makes a children’s quilt and a stuffed toy doll to give to children in need in the community. The guild averages 50 quilts and toys each year.
Toys and quilts have been given to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Rigby Police Department and Madison’s Women Shelter among others.
The guild has also made larger twin to queen sized quilts that have been given to the D.A.R.E program, local nursing homes, men’s and women’s shelter in Idaho Falls, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and the VA Hospital in Pocatello.
Starting on July 7, 2000, the guild consists of 60 members that range from new to experienced quilters ages eight to 80 plus. The guild’s next meeting will occur Jan. 2 and will be their “charity” meeting. The meeting will focus on sewing quilt blocks for the charity quilts.
“We will be teaching the “String Quilt Block.” This is a quick and colorful block that’s great for beginners and it is put together quickly,” guild member Diana Lucier said. “We would like to get 10 twin size quilt tops made. Everyone in the community is welcome to help out with this project.”