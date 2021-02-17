GARFIELD — Today the Garfield 2nd Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is holding their 2nd annual quilting bee. They are doing it in 2 sessions: at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the church. For the morning session there will be a light lunch served. With the evening session, there will be dessert served. Come tie quilts and socialize. The quilts will be donated to help those in need. The ladies are welcome to come to one or both sessions. Please wear a mask.
The Rigby Middle School Cheer team is putting on a clinic for ages 3 – 12 years of age on Feb. 18. It is a fundraiser to help cover costs for the year. Then they will perform during the basketball game that day. Registration can be done with any Rigby Middle School cheerleader or by email kyleekbe@gmail.com or call 208-521-1072.
For the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints sisters aged eight and up: Melanie Olsen reported that something big is coming March 14 – 21. More information will be coming later.
A Friend to Friend Event will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 20. This is a virtual event for children (ages 3 –11), their parents, primary leaders and teachers. See churchofjesuschrist.org for more information.
The Rigby Family History Center is now open by appointment only. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each week day. Call 208-745-0062 and leave a message on the answering machine. Go to rigbyidfhc.blogspot.com for updated classes and activities.
Jefferson School District #251 announced that the child nutrition will continue providing free breakfast and lunch meals to all students enrolled in the district. This will be through the end of the school year (May 28). The meals come as a extension of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program. This was enacted to assist families still affected by the coronavirus.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints has an activity 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Garfield Church. It will be on family history and an introduction to Root Tech. It will be presented by Deb Wilde.
The Rigby Middle School Ag. students made and sold Valentine floral arrangements last week.
Scout Ski Day was on Feb. 15 at Pebble Creek Ski area in Inkom, Idaho. Some boy scouts in the Grand Teton Council participated in this event. This program assists scouts, BSA who already know how to ski or snowboard to obtain their Snow Sports Merit Badge.
The Rigby South Stake youth are invited to attend the missionary fireside at 4 p.m. Feb. 21 at the stake center. People can either attend in person or view on zoom.
The Rigby 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Relief Society Birthday Celebration at 6:30 p.m. March 9 in the cultural hall at the stake center. They said to bring a family picture and a brief paragraph about yourself. This is so they can get to know people better. There will be activities and treats.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 20 – Shellee Anderson; Feb. 22 – Kenna Parker, Elizabeth Gessel, Allison Robison; Feb. 23 – Johnny Hunsaker
Jefferson Elementary Lunch Menu: Today – Corn Dog, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 18 – Chicken Burger, Whole Wheat Bun, Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 19 – (Curbside Meal) Burrito Blaster, Salsa, Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 22 – Pulled Pork Sandwich, Whole Wheat Bun, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 23 – Pizza, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 24 – Chicken Nacho, Carrots, Fruit, Milk.
Rigby/Farnsworth Middle School Lunch Menu: Today – Hot Diggity Dogs or Chicken Burger or Pizza, Fries, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 18 – Spaghetti Meat Sauce and Noodles, Garlic Toast or Hamburger or Pizza, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 19 – (Curbside Meal) Burrito Blaster, Salsa, Corn, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 22 – Chicken Hoagie or Hamburger or Pizza, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 23 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza, Peas, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 24 – Cheese Zombie, Tomato Soup or Walking Taco with Doritos, or Pizza, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk.
