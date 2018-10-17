CLARK COUNTY—Winter is rapidly approaching our area. There has already been freezing weather. As potato harvest finishes, cattle ranchers have been weaning their calves, while sheep ranchers and cattle people alike have been bringing their livestock down from summer pasture. U.S. Sheep Experiment Station sheep are now at the Mud Lake feedlot where fall breeding will take place.
Hunting season is in full swing in Clark County. Tim Thomas, CCHS graduate and a local hunting guide, has been looking for deer. He and a deer hunter from California, Reuben Esparza, said that the season for deer “looks promising.”
Daughter of Rusty and Michelle Stewart, Brienna Sambrano, is now teaching fourth grade Social Studies at Joseph Martin Elementary School in Hinesville, Georgia. Her husband is a commissioned officer in the U. S. Army stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia.
Patty Christenson’s house in Dubois has had a facelift. There is new siding on it. Now it looks like a little cabin in the woods.
The Boy Scouts had a crawfish boil on Oct. 12 at Waring Park in Dubois. Along with the crawdads that were caught by some of the guys, they added shrimp, corn, and sausage to the mix. It was a chilly day at the park, yet the food was good and hot.
Beaver Creek Ward had their Primary program on Sept. 30. As part of their program, the children sang “Praise to the Man” (with the congregation joining in on some of the verses), and the sacrament meeting ended with the song “I am a Child of God.” Bonnie Stoddard said that “it was a full house that day.”
Dubois Community Baptist Church is collecting items and monetary donations for the Samaritan’s Purse “Operation Christmas Child” shoe boxes. Franklin Graham, son of the evangelist Billy Graham, is the president of the Samaritan’s Purse. He says, “Every shoe box offers an opportunity to share the Good News of the Savior with a hurting child.” Many churches and other groups take part in this annual project. The Dubois church will be collecting items and packing them to mail by the second week of November.
The Dubois Lions Club is gearing up for the 69th Annual Turkey Shoot. It will take place at the Community Center in Dubois on Oct. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be a grand prize drawing for a Traeger Renegade Smoker, along with many afternoon prizes. Thanksgiving turkeys can be won by playing a variety of games for the family including Bingo, dice, and the rifle shoot (both for adults and kids). People bring their own guns for the event and the target shooting is done outside. Items for auction will be available at a live, as well as a silent auction. Items to sell in the auction are needed. Please contact a Dubois Lions Club member to donate. Lunch will be available for purchase, prepared and served by Clark County Bobcat athletic teams.
On a Saturday morning in Dubois, school mates Bonnie Stoddard and Arthur Stevens had a mini reunion. They met at the local store for a short visit. Arthur grew up as the oldest child of seventeen children in Spencer, Idaho. He attended schools in Spencer and graduated high school there. Bonnie attended Dubois High School and her senior year it became Clark County High School. She and Art attended some fun events together in Clark County. Art lives now in Utah and was able to take a day trip from his home to visit relatives in Idaho Falls, Dubois, and then Dillon, Montana. Bonnie and Art had a wonderful talk about the good old days as well as shared about current activities they are doing and the histories they are writing.
Flamingo flocking by the Clark Bobcats junior high volleyball team has ended for this season. The girls are also finished with their competitions and many will begin basketball practice. Coaches Michelle Ames and Janitzi Furniss kept busy with coaching the volleyball team as well as going out at 9 p.m. on many nights with their team members to place the flamingos on the lawns of local homes. It was a fun fund raiser for the team.
The WarCats football team played on Oct. 12 against Challis on the Challis home field. One more game for the combined team of Clark County Bobcats and the Watersprings Warriors will take place at the Watersprings school in Idaho Falls on Oct. 19. Rockland Bulldogs will face the WarCats on that day.
Senior Night for the CCHS varsity volleyball team was on Sept. 29. Three senior girls, Dulce Chavez, Yesenia Espinoza, and Marisol Perez were honored by the community and their families for their time as Bobcat volleyball athletes.
Clark County School District #161 After School Program began on Oct. 15. It has become a popular activity for many students.
Katy Johnson, science teacher at Clark County junior/senior high school, hosted a Science Club Kick Off on Oct. 16th. All students at CCHS are welcome to join the Bobcat Science Club.
A Quincenera for Victoria Maldonado took place on Oct. 13th. A mass in her honor was held at Christ the King church in Idaho Falls. The celebration continued in Dubois with a party at the community center.
The City of Dubois is working with Clark County to get Union Pacific Railroad crossings repaired. The railroad company will put in some new boards at the main crossing that goes out onto County A2 Road. Then, according to Dubois Mayor Annette Eddins, they will work to get some grant monies through their transportation plan.
On Oct. 15, a dinner and discussion sponsored by the United Way to address critical needs facing our community was held at the Dubois community center. More information about the partnerships working with the United Way can be obtained online at unitedwayif.org. or by calling 522-2674.
Faye Ross Mabbott, former Dubois resident, recently passed on. Her Celebration of Life is today at the Dubois Community Baptist Church with a viewing at 11 a.m. and the funeral service at Noon.
The Clark County Search and Rescue annual fund raising banquet is being planned for Nov. 10 in Dubois. They have a meeting scheduled today at 7 p.m.
Happy Birthday today to Ryder Elias Bramwell, Lesley Cardenas, Halle Romine, Heath Wagoner, Cherokee Paulk, Vicki Mortensen, and Mario Marquez; Oct. 18 – Dexter Mead, David Berg, Kaleigh Squires, William Henman, Jenifer Nordstrom, Deanna Murdock, and Mike Pfenninger; Oct. 19 – Steve Genetti, L.E. Jeppson, Damien Lange, Josey Grover Harris, Nicholas Rogers, Justin Bramwell, Kaysha Sperl, and Rosa Laura Lopez; Oct. 20 – Rigo Raya, Betty Kirkpatrick, Logan Peacock, Brent Glover, and Shanna Glover; Oct. 21 – Chandler Leonardson, Dallin Cameron, Luke Williams, Brad Eddins, and Jennifer Pfenninger; Oct. 22 – Gideon Wilding, Boone Wood, Yessica Ruiz and Tim Thomas; Oct. 23 – Keya Finck and Gwen Laird.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Justin & Emily Bramwell, and Scott & Jodi Goodsell; Oct. 19 – Lyle & Mistydawn Holyoak; Oct. 23 – Noe & Erica Perez and Eusebio and Pauine Perez.