GARFIELD — Rigby High School graduating seniors participated in a Commencement Walk on Wednesday, May 20. Each student was allowed to be accompanied by 4 guests. Even though this was not the official ceremony, the school staff wanted to recognize the importance of the traditional walk in the cap and gown, a symbolic rite of passage. Each senior was filmed crossing the stage and had both professional and candid photos taken with their guests. There were also photo props on the east side of the high school to use. There are 368 graduating seniors this school year. Social distancing guidelines were followed throughout the process.
Rigby High School graduation will be at 9:30 p.m. May 29 at the Motor-Vu Drive-in Theatre in Idaho Falls. Gates will open at 8:15 pm. One car is allowed for each graduate and tickets are required.
Graduating Rigby High School seniors need to turn in their loaner graduation gowns at the west main entrance of the high school from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. June 1. They will also get their diplomas at this time.
Garfield Book Club will be held at 7:00 p.m. May 28 t Sharon Blanchard's house.
4H/FFA goat and sheep weigh in will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. May 28 and will be held at the Rigby Fairgrounds.
Rigby Middle School students need to turn in their textbooks at the school before the school year ends. The last day of school is June 4.
Elder Johnson from the Rigby First Ward is home from his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was serving in Washington. There was a "drive-by homecoming" for him from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. May 19.
The Rigby Farmer's Market will move forward for this summer. They are presently in the planning stages.
The Rigby Middle School FFA had a greenhouse sale last week. They were selling tomatoes, coleus and flowers. All of the proceeds go towards covering FFA members travel and registration costs during the year. It also helps fund the agriculture education program at the middle school.
Rigby Trojans Athletics announced that wrestlers of the High Country Conference selected for the all-conference-teams for 2019-2020 are: David Fife (senior); Second team: Payton Brooks (sophomore); Honorable Mention: Marshall Parker (sophomore), Rhope Rasmussen (sophomore) and Jacob Womack (freshmen).
Rigby City Library hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
R3 Community Theater is having auditions for "The Sound of Music." The audition times and dates are 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. June 23, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. June 24, and 6:00 p.m. until completion June 25.
The performance will be held at the Rigby High School Auditorium at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 1 to Sept. 4. For more information, call Lisa Cook at 208-547-7958 or look at the "Life in Rigby" Facebook page.
The Giving Cupboard (153 N. 3900 E. Rigby) is a drive thru food distribution. Volunteers will place a box of food in your car containing milk, eggs, butter, frozen meat and canned goods as available. If you are new to the Giving Cupboard or have not come in 2020, you must live in Jefferson County to participate. This is available from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.
Rigby High School Cheer Tryouts for 2020-2021 will be June 8-13. There will be a parents meetings June 8.
For the parent meeting, upcoming freshman and sophomores will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; upcoming juniors and seniors will meet from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Please allow only one parent per athlete.
There will be a clinic on June 11 and freshman and sophomores will meet from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and juniors and seniors will meet from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
On June 12 the clinics will be as follows: freshmen and sophomores from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; juniors and seniors from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
On June 13, judged tryouts start at 8:00 a.m. Social distancing rules apply to no more than 50 in the school at a time and no more than 25 in the gymnasium at a time. If you have any fever, coughing, or have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days, virtual tryouts are available. Call Ashlie Green for more information and questions 208-604-6758.
As of May 25, fifty-two temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are now open in the phase 1. Appointments are needed for previously endowed couples for sealings (marriages). With this announcement the First Presidency concluded with the following request: "We ask for your continued faith and prayers that this pandemic and its lingering effects may pass. We look forward to the day that we can resume full operation of our temples, congregations and missionary service."
Happy Birthday to: May 28– Amber Kent.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries you would like to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.