GARFIELD — Margene Hall went to Bear Lake with her daughters and granddaughters. They get together every year.
Jessika Jenson, daughter of Kevin and Natalie Jenson, went to California Sept. 20 to 22 to do a photo shoot and interviews on her 2020 signature snow goggles “JJ RIGBYS” for Blenders Eyewear. They spent 11 hours shooting Sept. 21. They will use this for billboard ads, magazines, website, social media and commercials. She was able to bring home a pair of her goggles.
Kevin and Natalie Jenson’s daughter Ashley had a permit to backpack last weekend in Yellowstone National Park, but it snowed so she and her friends went for a day hike there. The entire trail throughout the 19 miles was submerged below 2 to 4 inches of water and snow. Parts of it had a current, and at one point they thought they saw a fish jumping in what was supposed to be the hiking trail. The reward was having several hot springs to themselves at the bottom of a waterfall.
After all the rain the area received, Larry Rounds finally chopped his corn when it finally dried. He has four big fields of corn.
Rod and Kathy Rounds are now on their mission in Canada. They are meeting new people and working morning and night.
Norma Rounds had Sunday dinner at her home with about 30 of her family members Sept. 22. They had lots of food during the afternoon spend together.
The Garfield area held a community barbecue Sept. 20 at the Garfield church. It was supposed to be outside but due to the rainy weather they held in the gymnasium. Neighbors had the opportunity to get together and get to know each other.
Garfield First Ward Young Women had separate activities. The Laurels learned the basics of photography by Madison Dahlin. They brought their own cameras and used their own creativity. The Mia Maids went to the Family History Center in Rigby and learned about indexing. The Beehives did cake decorating.
The Young Single Adults met together Sept. 23 at Sharon Storer’s home. There were about 12 adults that attended.
The Idaho Falls Temple President Beal and his wife spoke at the Stake fireside about the Elijah Project Sept. 22. It was held at the Stake Center. They gave out a framed picture with a poem and talked about the importance of temple work and saving ancestors. All women 12 years and older are invited to participate in the project through Oct. 4 by doing family history and temple work.
The first episode in the Book of Mormon videos series of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now available (Sept. 20) at www.churchofjesuschrist.org. Videos covering the first 138 pages of the Book of Mormon (1 Nephi to Enos) will continue to be released every Friday between now and the end of 2019. Additional videos that cover Mosiah through the end of the Book of Mormon will be released in 2020 and 2021.
General Women’s Conference will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 for all women and girls ages 8 and up.
All members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are invited to participate in the 189th Semiannual General Conference of the Church on Oct. 5 and 6.
Stake Conference schedule is the following: Leadership Training Meeting will be held Oct. 12 from 4 to 6:00 p.m., then the Adult Session of stake conference will be 7 to 9:00 p.m. The General Session of Conference will be Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Building assignments are: 3700 Building (Garfield Church) – Garfield First and Rigby 11th wards; 3800 Building (Stake Center) — Garfield Second, Fifth and Sixth wards and Rigby First and 17th wards; and 3900 Building (County Line)- Garfield Third and Fourth wards.