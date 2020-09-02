Raya returns from military service

CLARK COUNTY — School is back in session. Students, teachers and other school employees are back in their school year routine.
Volleyball season has begun. The Clark County Bobcats had their first home matches on August 27. Junior high, junior varsity and varsity teams took on the Richfield Tigers. The Bobcat varsity team won after an exciting game. It was a best out of five games. Each team won two games they went into a fifth game tie breaker. Coach Michelle Ames said, “Oh man! It was intense. The girls had some first game jitters and then they did good. It was great.” Bobcat volleyball girls took part in a tournament in Bancroft at North Gem High School on August 29. They played the North Gem Cowboys and the ShoBan Chiefs. Their next home game is Aug. 3 against Water Springs.
There are some new faces in local offices. Lisa Shenton is now the Business Manager for Clark County Schools. She can be seen at the high school building. Replacing Lisa as the Dubois City Clerk is Kerri Burns Ellis. She will be working at the City Annex Building.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois said that she attended the wedding reception of Treston Eddins of Dubois and Bailey Shupe of Camas Aug. 27. The couple was wed at the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The bride’s parents, Allen and Camden Shupe, hosted the reception. Parents of the groom are Boyd and Stephanie Eddins. Bonnie said there were many Clark County people there and that it was a beautiful reception.
Clark County Clerk Judith Martinez attended the Idaho Association of County Clerks and Recorders in Moscow, Idaho.
Treva May of Spencer visited her aunt Earlene Holden Crawford in Soda Springs last weekend. She traveled with her cousin Norma Zufelt Dixon of Shelley.
Hunting season has begun. Treva May has been hosting friends Tom and Lila Parkinson from Mountain Home while they hunt in our area. Their son Mike and his wife Katie have also been staying in Spencer while hunting.
An unexpected visitor showed up in Kilgore last week. Dave Hart reported that there was a buffalo walking down the road. He saw the big guy near Denny Hill Road near the turn off to the Kilgore Store. He called the local sheriff’s office and Fish & Game. Deputy Richard Lundberg of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office went out to check on the bison. There is a tracking device on the animal. When it was checked it showed that the buffalo had traveled 90 miles.
Spencer City Council approved their budget for the Fiscal Year of 2021.
Cowboy Church met at the Dubois Community Center Aug. 30 instead of in Kilgore due to weather concerns.
Rigo and Edith Raya of Dubois have worked hard to move into their new home and are living there. The couple is expecting a child in October.
Jay Youngstrom of Rigby took a Sunday drive to Dubois. He grew up in Dubois and attended Clark County High School. He drove his side by side across the Red Road to visit friends in Dubois.
Raul Raya returned to his home in Dubois after serving in the U. S. Army. His family is glad to have him home. Welcome back, Raul, and thank you for your service.
Mud Lake Telephone cooperative continues to install fiber optics in Clark County.
A ranch rodeo in Salmon brought in a bunch of Clark County Cowboys Aug. 27. Those from here who participated included Rhett Jacobs, Caleb Munns, Justine Munns, Jake Partner, Kylene Reynolds, Mike Johnson, Monte Johnson, Ron Eliason, Kevin Small and Wyatt Kinghorn. Heidi and Laurie Small attended the rodeo. Kevin Small said there are five events at ranch rodeos. They are team roping, team doctoring, team branding, trailer loading and bronc riding.
The Bobcat Class of 1980 is looking forward to their reunion Sept. 18. They invite other graduates and current classes to take part in the upcoming motorized vehicle parade in Dubois on that day. There will be tours of the new high school and the old gym that afternoon. Please contact Danette Frederiksen for more information.
The Dubois City Council meeting scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Sept. 2 at the City Annex building.
Happy Birthday to: today – Kathy Sullivan Young, Gustavo Piceno, Janine Grover, Mariah Farr Carter, Evelyn Perez and Dick Hunter; Sept. 3 – Brad Pickering, Edvardo Noriega, Justin Zweifel and Phil Blunck; Sept. 4 – Emely Standera, Braxton Fenn, Curtis Kadel, Alicia Cameron, Zak Brewington and Isaak Argeaga; Sept. 5 -Davey Roedel, Victor S. Jimenez, Frank Sullivan and Irma Lamb; Sept. 6 – John Clements, Bailey Carlson and Kent Gachay; Sept. 7 – Ian abbott, Eden Grover, Ramon Martinez, Kaelynn Messick, and Tammy May Farnsworth; Sept. 8 – Rachel Hurst.
Wedding anniversary greetings to: Sept. 3 – Kaleb and Nora May; John and Teresa Danks; Sept. 4 – Bill and Kayla Stadtman; Sept. 5 – Brian and Jenifer Nordstrom; Sept. 6 – Ray and Earlene Olsen.
Happy Labor Day weekend! Have a fun and safe time. Let me know any news you’d like reported here.