Reading day in Roberts rescheduled due to weather

ROBERTS — Roberts Elementary School had fewer days in school than they had out of school last week. Heavy snowfall coupled with strong winds equals snow days. Due to the off week, reading night has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 23. It is pirate themed, so students should come dressed as a scallywag, listen to pirate stories, and help build a pirate ship out of donuts.
Parent teacher conferences at Roberts Elementary will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 29 and 30. There will be early release on those days, and no school Jan. 31.
Aerin Wright has put together a Roberts-based girls basketball team to play in the Rigby Youth Sports league. The team consists of third and fourth grade girls from the Roberts area.
Happy birthday to the following: Jan. 22 – Tyler Robison; Jan. 23 – Brady Jones, Leticia Cruz, Vail Van Luevan and Wylie Morton; Jan. 24 – Tim Ibarra and Kurt Benkenstein; Jan. 25 – Mark Albertson and Jazmin Harvey; Jan. 26 – Candace Balster; Jan. 27 – Miranda Harris, Laurie Berrett and Dave Robison; Jan. 28 – Tom Stang and Anthony Merril.
Roberts Elementary School lunch is as follows: Jan. 22 – Tater tot casserole, whole wheat bun and x-ray vision carrots; Jan. 23 – hamburger on a whole wheat bun, golden fries with ketchup and baby carrots; Jan. 24 – popcorn chicken, scalloped potatoes and green beans; Jan. 27 – pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun and pork and beans; Jan. 28 – chicken fried beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun and mixed vegetables. Parents and siblings are always invited to join, please call the school in the morning to allow the cafeteria notice to plan for extra meals.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.