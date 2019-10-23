MUD LAKE — Red Ribbon Week will be this week at Terreton Elementary-Junior High School. There will be several activities for the students to learn more about being drug free. The theme of Oct. 21 was “Don’t get caught sleeping, say no to drugs” and it is pajama day. Tuesday’s theme was “Too smart to start,” — “nerd” clothes are the dress. Wednesday’s theme is “Peace out to drugs;” students will wear peace signs and tie dye. Thursday’s theme will be “Lei off drugs;” students will wear leis and Hawaiian clothes. Friday’s theme will be “Our school chooses to always be drug free;” students will wear school colors.
The Mud Lake Museum is having its annual wreath fundraiser. The organization receives no government funding, and thus relies on patrons’ donations. Wreath orders are due before Oct. 28. Contact any board member to order.
School lunch menu includes the following: Oct. 23 – Homemade chicken noodle soup, salad with ranch dressing, crackers, peaches and milk; Oct. 24 – Walking Tacos,corn, pears and milk; Bean and cheese burritos, corn, cinnamon applesauce, cupcake and milk; Oct. 28 – Orange chicken, brown rice, broccoli, bread stick, mandarin oranges and milk; Oct. 29 – Waffle, strawberries, sausage, hash browns, juice and milk; Oct. 30 – Macho nachos, refried beans, salad with ranch, apples and milk.
Happy Birthday today to Jared Lundholm and Robin Wilding. Other birthdays this week include the following: Oct. 24 – Royal Garner, Austin Barzee, Trey Trey Tomlinson, Bryon Jemmett, Tiara Skidmore, Kristin Carpenter and LeAnn Spencer; Oct. 25 – Tasha Garner, Morgan Jemmett, Bryce Petersen, Tiffany Smith, Shadrak Williams, Krista Bybee and Emy Scott; Oct. 26 – Jake Haroldsen, Kent Hansen and Ryan Rigby; Oct. 27 – Michelle Murdock, Bronson Kimbro, Patricia Eddins, Janiel Santana and Paula Wilson; Oct. 28 - Logan Ricks, Darren Wood, Keith Rady and Aiden Stoddart; Oct. 29 – Traci Soderquist, Justice Montgomery, Shirley Briggs, Jessica Rigby and Clay Roundy; Oct. 30 – Laurel Dalling, Wesley Wadsworth, Trevor Smuin, TonySauer, Ryan Garner, Hailey Petersen, Amber Williams, Kade Gneiting and Barbara Gneiting.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Oct. 26 – Kent and Shelma Miskin, Lanny and Jimi Sue Burtenshaw.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856.