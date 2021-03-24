GARFIELD — Garfield residents have participated in lots of service the week of March 14. This goes along with the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints’ challenge to “Share your Light” through service.
On March 20, girls 8 and older and women attended a meeting with the theme “Filled with Light” at the Rigby South Stake Center.
Deepest sympathy go out to the family of Lourene and Robert Praeder and Janet Clayton. Lourene and Janet’s father, Calvin Clayton, passed away on March 17, 2021.
Students in the Jefferson School District #251 started Spring Break on March 22. It will go thru March 26. Classes will resume on March 29.
The young women in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints made fleece blankets, rice bags and wrote letters to the elderly in care centers on March 16.
Recently the youth in the Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints and missionaries cleaned up 20 trees.
Rigby 1st Ward Girls Camp is scheduled for June 28 – July 2.
Reese Jones from Garfield received her mission call to serve in the Uruguay Montevideo Mission. Best wishes go out to her.
The Rigby Mountain Bike Team parent and student meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on April 14 at the Farnsworth Middle School Library. Any student in the Jefferson School District #251 grades 6 – 12 is invited to participate.
Edwin Bloxam, a Garfield resident, passed away on March 8. His wife is Barbara Bloxam. There was a funeral on March 13 and he was buried in the Ucon Cemetery. He had 4 children, 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Sympathy and love go out to his family, friends, and neighbors at this time. He will be missed.
Twila Jenene Stewart Olsen, mother of Kevin Olsen of Garfield, passed away on March 11. She had three sons, 4 step children, 6 grandchildren, 13 step grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Love and sympathy go out to Twila’s family at this time. She will be missed.
Handel’s Messiah will be available to watch on the internet at 7 p.m. March 26. Live concerts by the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square have not yet resumed due to COVID–19, but the previous recorded 2018 Handel’s “Messiah” performance by the choir and orchestra, featuring world–class soloists will be available to see at ChurchofJesusChrist.org, TabChoir.org/messiah, and the choir’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Happy Birthday to: March 24 – Gabrielle Merrill and Brayden Campbell; March 25 – Brandy Anderson and Salisha Crusona; March 28 – Gavin Robertson; March 29 – Rachel Baldwin; March 30 – Cindy Burton, Rose Ann Stout and Jax Brown.
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: March 29 – Corn Dog, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk; March 30 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit, Milk; March 31 – Cheese Zombie, Tomato Soup, Saltine Crackers, Broccoli, Fruit, Milk
Rigby/Farnsworth Middle School Lunch Menu: March 29 – Chicken Fajita or Hamburger or Pizza, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; March 30 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza, Peas, Fruit, Milk; March 31 – Pork Sandwich or Walking Taco with Doritos or Pizza, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.