GARFIELD — The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Christmas social from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the pavilion on Dec. 8. There will be outside heaters there and please dress warm.
•
Just Serve – Jefferson County has a service idea to make homemade Christmas decorations and notes for the residents of Rigby County Living and Golden Pines Assisted Living Centers. There is more information on their face book.
•
Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints and neighbors is having a Christmas cul–de–sac/street block party. The ward leadership will pull up to your cul–de–sac/street with some hot chocolate and donuts. When you hear Christmas music playing, come out and join the party. It will be 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Dec. 6.
•
The Rigby High School “Clash of the Cans” continues. This is a competition between Rigby High School and Madison High School to see who can collect the most cans of food to donate to people in need in the area. The Student Council was at Broulims collecting cans of food on Nov. 21. Broulims is an official drop off for cans of food. Watch for boxes with banners on them. As of Nov. 20 it was reported that the current count was Rigby with 2289 cans of food gathered and Madison with 124,000 cans of food gathered.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is now putting their sacrament meetings online. If you have questions contact a member of the ward bishopric. The ward Facebook also has the internet link.
•
Norma Rounds, a long–time resident of Garfield, passed away on Nov. 22. She was the newspaper correspondent for the Garfield News for many years. Norma turned 97 on her last birthday on March 6, 2020. She was born in Hibbard, Idaho. She moved to Garfield when she married Roy Rounds. They have 10 children. In March it was reported that she had 70 grandchildren, about 165 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Over the years, Norma grew a garden, taught piano lessons, did substitute teaching in the schools, raised chickens, sold chicken eggs, fulfilled many callings in her church, did family history and made quilts. Norma truly loved to go to the temple. She was a very generous person with a big heart. She definitely was a go–getter to get things done and her family was very important to her. She will be missed. Sympathy goes out to her family at this time.
•
Turkey Day 5K was held on Nov. 26 at Rigby Lake. The admission was 5 cans of food. This was to help benefit the Giving Cupboard.
•
Sarah Reese, daughter of Julie and Todd Reese of Garfield, has been called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints in the Houston Texas (Spanish speaking) Mission. She spoke at the Garfield 1st Ward sacrament meeting on Nov. 22. She completed her Mission Training at home thru the internet. She leaves today.
•
A live Christmas Nativity will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Dec. 9 at 355 Centennial Lane in Rigby. It is being hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. Donation boxes will be provided for those who wish to donate canned food to their local food drive.
•
Alora Thornton, daughter of Jason and Heather Thornton of Garfield, recently sang in a vocal recital that was held by Diane Meyers, also from Garfield.
•
The Rigby 1st Ward is putting their sacrament meetings on YouTube. See the ward Facebook for the link.
•
There was a power outage in Garfield on the evening of Nov. 24. It was reported that there was a car wreck out on 3700 East and the driver took out a power pole. The wrecked truck was left in the ditch, with no driver to be seen. The power was out for 7 – 8 hours.
•
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Dec. 1 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 2 – Chicken Fajita, Steamed Broccoli, Garbanzo Beans, Fruit, Scooby Doo Graham Sticks, Milk.
•
Farnsworth/Rigby Middle School Lunch Menu: Dec. 1 – Meatloaf with Cheese, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza, Peas, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 2 – Popcorn Chicken, Whole Wheat Breadstick or Cheese Burger, Pizza with Black Bean Bonanza, Fries, Fruit, Milk.
•
Rigby High School Lunch Menu: Dec. 1 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza, Hoagie Choices with X–Ray Vision Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 2 – Chips Chili and Cheese or Pizza, Hoagie Choices with Salad with Broccoli, Celery Sticks, Cookie, Fruit, Milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 1 – Talon Mathews; Dec. 8 – Payton Armstrong.
•
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries that you would like in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.