MENAN — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Menan Second Ward Relief Society be having an activity Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Relief Society room. It will be an evening all about “love.” They will have a short speaker, game, craft and hot chocolate bar with sugar cookies.
The Annis Ward Relief Society will be having an activity Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Menan Stake Youth are invited to a sports activity day starting Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. It will be held every Saturday. There will be volleyball and several other sports the youth can play.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Feb.19 – Scrumptious Sloppy Joe, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 20 – Award Winning Chili, saltine crackers, fantastic fruits, cinnamon rolls and milk; Feb. 21– Cheese Zombie, farm fresh tomato soup, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 24 – RIB Q, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 25 – Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits, fruit snacks and milk.
• Happy Birthday to: Feb. 23 – Macel Thomson and Kaylee White.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.