LEWISVILLE — Sympathies to the Joe Ivarra family at the death of wife and mother, Lainina “Rachel” Ivarra, 65, on June 16, in Idaho Falls. Funeral services were held June 20, at Eckersell Funeral Home, with burial at the Lewisville Cemetery.
Leland Smith is a new grandpa! His daughter, Whitney Blanchard, and her husband, Skylar, of Chester, are the proud parents of a baby girl. She was born June 21, in Idaho Falls, and weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. She is their first child and her name will be Blakely.
Dave and Heather Harper, along with their daughters, Cora and Cassidy, son, Josh, and his wife Kelsey, and granddaughter, Ariana, recently returned home from a fun summer road trip across the Midwest. They stopped off at Nauvoo, Illinois, where they toured Historic Nauvoo and visited with friends, Richard and Diana Barney, who are serving a mission there. They then traveled on to Indiana and Ohio, where they watched the big Haflinger and Hitch Pony Championship Series. Cora was also able to visit and show her family some of the places where she served her recent mission.
A welcome to Nick Watkins, son of Glenn and Leisa Watkins, who has returned home from his mission to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He spoke in church June 23 at the Lewisville First Ward.
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society is collecting school supplies and Walmart gift cards to send to the people in Paradise, Calif., who have been ravaged by fire. There will be a collection box in the Relief Society Room. If you have questions, please contact Barbara Raymond.
This evening, the Lewisville Book Study group will meet to discuss the book of the month, which is “Upstairs at the White House,” by J.D. West. They will meet at 7 p.m. at the home of Nona Hunter.
Today is the Lewisville First Ward’s Humanitarian Quilt Day. They will start at 10 a.m. and will share a potluck lunch. Those attending should bring something to share.
Don’t forget the Fourth of July festivities to be held in Menan on July 4. It’s a great place to celebrate the birth of the United States.
Happy Birthday this week to: June 28 – Jazmine Walker and Brandt Mickels; June 29 – Mary Bennett; June 30 – Cheryl Taylor and Ryder Jensen-Chandler; July 1 – Waco Taylor; and July 2 – Terry Ellsworth and Maverick Sunada.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.