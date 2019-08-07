MENAN — The Menan First Ward Activity Day Girls are having an activity at 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Menan red brick church.
The Menan Second Ward Relief Society Book Club will be meeting Aug. 7 at Bonnie Seegmiller’s home. They will be discussing “Chances Are” by Traci Hunter Abramson.
The Menan City Council is meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Menan city building. Everyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan. There will an update on what they talked about in the next publication.
The Jefferson School District No. 251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: Aug. 7 – Turkey Sandwich, potato chips, peas, fruit snacks, fantastic fruits and milk; Aug. 8 – Game Day Pizza, green salad, fantastic fruits, cookie and milk; Aug. 9 – All-Star Hamburger, baby bakers, ketchup, fantastic fruits, cookie and milk; Aug. 12 – Chicken Strip Basket, fantastic fruits and milk; Aug. 13 – Eggo Waffles, maple syrup in a cup, breakfast pork sausage patty, sweet potato fries, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 10 – Stephanie Burnette; Aug. 12 – Sherrl Jones.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.