MENAN — The Jefferson School District No. 251 Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 tonight at the district office.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Menan First Ward Relief Society is having an activity at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the Menan red brick church.
The Menan Second Ward will have a Family History and Indexing Night at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the Menan red brick church. It will be held in the overflow of the chapel. Those with laptops should bring them if possible, though there will be some available. Help will be provided for this activity.
Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
Jefferson School District No. 251 will not have school Feb. 17 due to Presidents’ Day.
The Midway Elementary School lunch for this week is: Feb. 12 – Crispitos, cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 13 – Game day pizza, groovy green beans, fruit snacks, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 14 – Chicken strip basket, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 18 – Crispy crazy nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 14 – Annie Burgess.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.