GARFIELD—Lonnie McComber reports that he did get his antelope while hunting last week.
Monday night the Garfield Single Adults again met at the home of Arlo and Barbara Coleman.
Diane Mcmullen informed me that the former school teachers still meet for lunch at least once a month.
It is always fun to talk to Sondi Butikofer and learn that she is working in Utah. She says to tell all of Garfield that she is fine and misses Garfield.
Ned and Nina Hawkins went on a trip to Mt. Rushmore this past Labor Day they were accompanied by Jared and Brenda Parkinson, their family and Jara Messenger and family.
Annette Smith said that this past reunion at the Coltman Church included 23 cousins and families including the Brighton family --one of the reasons it was so special was that some they hadn’t been together for fifty years and they shared memories, family heirlooms, and enjoyed the pictures.
Garfield 4th Ward held their park meeting last Thursday night the theme was How the West was fun, with games, refreshments and award.
In Garfield First Ward, Melba Gesses, is the new organist for the Relief Society, Sharon Blanchard is the new campus counselor and Janet Bingham Relief Society teacher and Isaac Muttal, a new deacon in the Aaronic Priesthood
Steve Cook, states that it is time to clean-up for winter as he awaits for next summer.
Judy Polatis, and family met at BYU to honor her son Sam Polatis on his 23rd birthday with lots of gifts and ice cream.
Larry and Karen Rounds, Norma Rounds, Judy Polatis and Peggy Hanks went to Preston Sunday to bid Blayne Rounds farewell, as she left on her mission to Greece .
Victor Rounds and Julie got married September 29 with a large crowd on in Idaho Falls.
Eileen Mathews says that canning is over, now time to put away the work for another year.
Pam Mikkola hascommitted herself for the football season as their sons, Porter, Lucas and Dane are all playing football.
In talking with Eva Smith she stated that they had Al and Dianne Hardy from their Wyoming mission visit them and they attended the Rexburg Temple. Eva also stated they had a grandson Rob and Trissha Martin from Rigby get married at their home this past week.
Doyle Crossley is busy fixing up their home with new flooring and cabinets.
Kevin and Natalie Jensen have been especially nice to feed Norma Rounds Thursday nights.
Doyle Robertson has been patient this summer, as Anna Marie has been taking care of her brother in Utah, but she says that she thinks he is getting better and will soon be able to get home.